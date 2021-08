Zoom reaches settlement in “Zoombombings” proceedings

Notable virtual conference bloopers during a pandemic

Zoom call, man. We were all there. Here are some of the biggest failures and weird moments from a one-year virtual conference during quarantine:

Remember the crazy scramble of password-locking down all Zoom video conferencing and remote classes to prevent random villains from jumping into uninvited people?

Now, Zoom has reached an agreement in a class action on how to handle “Zoombombings” user data and reports.

Zoom will pay $ 85 million to fund a class action participant, according to a document detailing the settlement submitted to the US District Court in Northern California.

As part of the proposed settlement, Zoom also agrees to changes “designed to improve meeting security, enhance privacy disclosure and protect consumer data.” Read the excerpt from the document.

Zoombombing Settlement: Who Will Get the Money?

If you use Zoom for the past five years, even before all of us have become Zoom users due to a pandemic, you may be able to claim a portion of the settlement.

The class proceedings settlement applies to all Zoom users who have accessed Zoom between March 30, 2016 and the date of the settlement, awaiting Judge Lucy Koh’s approval.

If you have a paid account, you will receive 15% of the amount you paid for your subscription or $ 25, whichever is higher. You can also charge $ 15 if you use the free version without a Zoom subscription.

The class action proceedings stem from the claim that Zoom is a good representation of the security and privacy of its users on the platform. It has skyrocketed in popularity as more Americans work in remote areas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the proceedings, Zoom was accused of improperly sharing user data without permission through third-party integration with companies such as Facebook and Google.

The complaint also cites “Zoombombings,” an incident in which uninvited random people interfere with Zoom’s meetings. In one example of “Zoombombing,” a Bible study group in a church in California was ambushed with pornographic images.

In July 2020, Zoom released several privacy updates, including enhanced encryption and tweaked settings, requiring users to have a passcode or link to join the meeting by default. ..

In a blog post published last year, Zoom CEO Eric S. Yuan said:

Zoom is proud of the progress made on the platform in a statement emailed to USA TODAY and looks forward to continuing to innovate with privacy and security in mind.

