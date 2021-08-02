Sonic Colors Zoom: Get the Ultimate Switch Lowdown-Features





Sega has held various events and partnerships to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog, but the big event from a gaming perspective is Sonic Colors: Ultimate. , Nintendo Switch.

We were invited by SEGA to experience the HD reminder in action (streamed remotely, but that’s important because our hands were on the controller). It was a PC version, so of course it was the best build. You can see a lot of footage and our thoughts in the video below.

I also had the opportunity to ask the project producer Aaron Roseman. Our first question was, of course, about the Switch frame rate after the carefully expressed Switch version of the trailer caught our attention. There were also some small questions about the new and exciting things in the Ultimate release.

The Switch version trailer did not explicitly confirm the frame rate. Can you clarify whether it is running at 60fps or 30fps?

Sonic Colors: The Switch version of Ultimate runs at 30fps.

Of all the 3D Sonic games released, why did you choose to remaster Colors over the other games?

The original Sonic Colors was a great title only available on the Wii, limiting the number of players who could enjoy the title. In addition to gameplay, fans have always loved the music composed by Tomoya Ohtani. Sonic Colors: Ultimate is pleased to bring you a title that everyone can enjoy.

Are there any plans to bring other classic 3D Sonic games such as Unleashed, Adventure series, 2006s Sonic the Hedgehog to the latest consoles in a remastered form?

As we approached the Sonic Colors remaster, we wanted the game to feel the ultimate.

We have nothing to share at this time, but we hope fans are looking forward to the next game of the Sonic Team with Sonic Origins.

Did you make any adjustments to the level design? Perhaps there were small tweaks that the developers felt they should make in the original game?

Apart from the visual upgrades, most levels are exactly the same as the original release. However, some updates have been made to adapt to Jade Ghost Wisp. Create new secret locations and opportunities to use Wisp.

What made you include the new features you’ve made, especially Metal Sonic’s new rival rush mode?

As we approached the Sonic Colors remaster, we wanted the game to feel the ultimate. With music remixes, Sonic customization options, new playable wisps, and the addition of Rival Rush mode, we hope old and new fans will find something to enjoy with Sonic Colors: Ultimate.

How far has Sonic’s customization progressed? Can you expect a callback to a classic Sonic character, metaphor, or theme?

Sonic Colors: Ultimate allows players to customize Sonics in-game gloves, shoes, auras, and boosts to access special player icons and SEGA games featuring classic Sonic characters.

At Sonic Colors: Ultimate, we wanted to hire Jun Senoue and Tomoya Ohtani to provide our fans with even more favorite music and an unforgettable experience.

What about the remastered / remixed soundtrack in particular? What is the reason?

Music has always played such an important role in Sonic games and for brands. Just last month, there was an overwhelmingly positive reaction to the 30th Anniversary Symphony and the music that helped shape Sonic over the last 30 years. At Sonic Colors: Ultimate, we wanted to hire Jun Senoue and Tomoya Ohtani to provide our fans with even more favorite music and an unforgettable experience.

With Jade Ghost Wisp, it seemed to work partially as an addition to accessibility. This allows players to reach secret areas that are locked behind other Wisp powers or that can only be accessed via longer, dull paths. Is it the only feature?

Jade Ghost Wisp allows players to explore the stage in their own way and access some new hidden areas. I’m looking forward to how players use wisp, but I don’t want to give too much before fans can test it for themselves.

And finally, it’s not a question. Thank you for keeping the British English spelling of “color” in the European version of the Ultimate release, as it was in the original Wii.

you’re welcome!

Thanks to Sega and Aaron Roseman.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2021/08/feature_zooming_through_sonic_colors_ultimate_and_getting_the_switch_lowdown The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos