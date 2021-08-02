This OnePlus 10 Pro concept with a bionic lens looks great





The OnePlus 10 Pro isn’t close to release, but the concept design has just arrived. Before we get into that, please note that the OnePlus 10 Pro will arrive in mid-2022. It’s a long way from that point.

The concept of this OnePlus 10 Pro comes from Concept Creator, which has partnered with Letsgo digital. This is a third party design, not a leak, it’s an imaginary design.

The concept of this OnePlus 10 Pro is “Bionic Lens”

Now, if you look at the video below the article, you’ll find a really nice looking phone. Some look like under-display cameras, curved displays, and even bezels.

There are also two giant sensors on the back of the phone, located on a large circular camera island. The Hasselblad brand is envisioned here, with its camera island protruding far back.

Even more interesting is the inclusion of a synthetic leather finish on the back. This is what OEMs call “vegan leather” and has been seen on many phones to date, including the latest example, the Vivo X60 Pro +.

The phone also envisions a 108-megapixel 1-inch sensor.

A wide-angle camera and an ultra-wide-angle camera are supposed to be on the back of this mobile phone, and the main camera is a 108-megapixel 1-inch sensor. It’s basically wishful thinking for now, but we’ll go there.

The entire camera system supports the xenon flash setup, which is also visible on the back. Part of this camera design is inspired by the Hasselblad 500c analog camera, which dates back to 1957. More precisely, the details are the chrome knurled rings around the camera module. You can see this in the image.

What is called a “bionic lens” is also mentioned here. This is one of the technologies OnePlus is developing in collaboration with Hasselblad. Of course, the actual phone can be quite different, but this is certainly the interesting design we see here.

