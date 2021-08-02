The OnePlus Nord 2 battery explodes inside a sling bag and the company is investigating the issue





It’s rare for a cell phone to explode due to a battery, but it’s not unheard of. This time around, the OnePlus Nord2 was all the rage. A woman who bought a new Nord2 just a few days ago claims that her cell phone exploded in a sling bag while riding a bicycle. OnePlus is aware of this issue and is trying to figure out why the phone battery exploded.

The complaint is in the form of a tweet (now deleted) by Ankur Sharma in Bangalore. According to Ankur, his wife’s five-day-old OnePlus Nord 2 exploded out of nowhere while she was biking. The explosion resulted in smoke coming out of the OnePlus Nord 2 and was in her sling bag at the time.

The smartphone explosion is not a whole new issue. Many remember Samsung’s blunder when different Galaxy Note 7 users saw multiple explosion events related to their smartphones. However, the new cases reported by Nord 2 users may be one-off cases, and the company is already investigating the issue.

An image of the exploding OnePlus Nord 2 discovered by LetsGoDigital shows a completely burnt unit. The phone’s display, frame, and back panel appear to be irreparably damaged. Several layers of burnt smartphones can be seen in the image.

The image reveals that the device exploded from the inside. In a tweet, Uncle claimed that his wife had an accident due to an explosion and is currently traumatized.

This is the first case of this kind involving the OnePlus Nord 2. OnePlus acknowledged the tweet by Ankur and began investigating the issue. In a public tweet via Twitter’s OnePlus support account, the company wrote: May we make amends and turn this around for you. “

It can be inferred that after Ankur’s tweet was deleted, the two parties reached mutual agreement on this issue. However, the exact terms of the contract are still unknown.

Only after an investigation by OnePlus will you know the true cause of the explosion. Until then, this is probably an isolated case.

This isn’t the first time I’ve heard a cell phone battery explode or ignite. I’ve heard before that there are many such cases, including those related to the iPhone. The most famous of these incidents, of course, is the Samsung Galaxy Note 7. The phone was called a fire hazard almost everywhere and was later recalled by Samsung.

The OnePlus Nord 2 was launched in India on July 29th with a starting price of Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The step-up option with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage costs Rs 34,999. Recently I had the opportunity to check the device. You can see our thoughts on OnePlus Nord2 here.

