FIFA 22 Pre-Order Bonus for Standard Edition and Ultimate Edition Confirmed





EA Sports has confirmed the pre-order bonuses for FIFA 22 Standard and Ultimate editions, but that’s bad news for Xbox One and PS4 owners who want to upgrade their consoles at a later stage.

More information about upcoming releases of FIFA 22 has been reviewed by EA Sports over the past two weeks, revealing all the details of the release date and pre-order bonuses.

FIFA 22 is the latest addition to EA Sports’ popular FIFA video game franchise, with official gameplay trailers and pitch notes released earlier this week confirming many new gameplay features such as hypermotion technology. increase. The biggest animation refresh in FIFA history. ”

EA has also identified many new gameplay features in the trailer, including machine learning, player humanization, configured ball control, true ball physics, new attack tactics, explosive sprints, goalkeeper rewriting, and more. did.

The release date for FIFA 22 has also been confirmed by EA Sports, but the actual game play dates may vary depending on the edition of the game you purchase.

For the first time since FIFA 15, there are only two FIFA editions available for pre-order, the Standard Edition and the Ultimate Edition. Previous years, such as FIFA 21, it consisted of three parts: Standard, Champion, and Ultimate Edition.

FIFA 22 will be released in the UK and worldwide on Friday, October 1, 2021. The Standard Edition of FIFA 22 follows the worldwide release date, but the Ultimate Edition has four days of early access so you can play. The game from Monday, September 27, 2021.

FIFA 22 is now available for pre-order on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Stadia, and PC.

FIFA 22 will be released on October 1, 2021 in the UK and around the world. However, you can pre-order FIFA 22 before this date so you don’t miss it.

However, for some gamers, it’s bad news that HyperMotion technology only works in the next generation version of the game and is played on the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or PS5.

Also, unlike last year, dual entitlements are not included in the standard edition of FIFA 22. Therefore, if you have a PS4 or Xbox One that is considering upgrading to the next generation console after the launch of FIFA 22, you need to pre-order. Ultimate Edition for free upgrade to the next generation version of FIFA 22.

Here’s a comparison of the Standard Edition and Ultimate Edition pre-order bonuses:

FIFA 22 Standard Edition Bonus

Pre-order the FIFA 22 Standard Edition (about 59.99 for Xbox One / PS4 and about 69.99 for Xbox Series X / S / PS5) to get the following bonuses:

Play the game from Friday, October 1, 2021 Team of the Week 1 Player Item Kylian Mbapp Loan Item FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick Career Mode Homemade Talent

Unfortunately, if you purchased the Standard Edition of FIFA 22 on your PS4 or Xbox One, you won’t be able to upgrade to the next generation version of the game for free.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition Bonus

Pre-ordering FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition (approximately 89.99 on all platforms) will give you the following pre-order bonuses:

Limited Time Offer-FUT Heroes Player Item Watch Player Item 4 Days Early Access-Play Game From Monday, September 27, 2021 Dual Entitlement-Free PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series S / X Upgrade 4600 FIFA Points Team of the Week 1 Player Item Kylian Mbapp Loan Item FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick Career Mode Homemade Talent

EA has confirmed that FIFA 22 will feature next-generation HyperMotion technology to deliver the most realistic and immersive gameplay experience for football in all next-generation consoles and Stadia games and in all modes. ..

New FIFA 22 Gameplay Features Described in Pitch Notes and Gameplay Trailers How to Get the FIFA 22 Beta Code and Expected Release Dates for Xbox and PlayStation

