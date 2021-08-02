LiveWebinar Pro makes it easy to start a webinar or video session without the hassle.





You may have noticed that the number of webinar invitations you received has skyrocketed in the wake of COVID. This is not a coincidence. While the increase in virtual engagement events accelerated during the pandemic, it is now well established for one simple reason. It definitely seems to work.

More than 70% of marketers say webinsar helps brands reach more leads, and 73% of B2B users say they produce higher quality leads. Viewers in 2020 watch three times as much webinar content as in 2019, and more than 90% of marketers consider webinar results to be successful.

For those who want to attend the webinar train, or for businesses and individuals looking to streamline business meetings, virtual events, and online lessons, LiveWebinar Pro has a mix of features and engagement tools that drive real results.

Unlike some competitors, LiveWebinar Pro is completely cloud-based and easy to set up without the need for frowning downloads or plug-ins.

Once inside, users find that LiveWebinar Pro packs everything you need to attract viewers, including simple screen sharing, virtual whiteboards, customized branding, social media integration, and full chat capabilities. Notice. You can also host the session in your own web domain. Super professional look.

When it comes to integration, LiveWebinar Pro works well with other webs so you can run your webinar smoothly on any platform while broadcasting to social channels such as Facebook and YouTube.

Of course, the webinar doesn’t end when the live stream ends. With full recording capabilities, you can safely capture, edit, and distribute your sessions so that those who miss you live will always have a second chance.

LiveWebinar Pro subscriptions also allow users to test, vote, and survey events and include advanced metrics to track how viewers are involved with you and your content. increase.

A lifetime subscription to a LiveWebinar Pro account with access to up to 100 participants is worth over $ 700, but as part of the current semi-annual sale, you’ll get an additional 30% discount from the already discounted price. I can. If you use the code ANNUAL30 at checkout, the total drops to just $ 69.30.

