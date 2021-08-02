Jackson’s 8-year-old lemonade stand helps the Fasthorse tragedy family





Faith, an eight-year-old daughter of Jackson-Keira Murdoch, Michigan, knew she had to help when she heard about three men who accidentally died at the 2021 Fast Horse Festival.

Jackson’s Murdoch said he picked up the phone while Faith was asleep and posted that he wanted to help a Facebook group. Her mother woke up to some likes and messages from those who offered to help the faith do just that.

That same day, July 20, Faiths Heavenly Lemonade Stand was up and running.

Ritchie Maze (20 years old), Dawson Brown (20 years old), and Cole Soba (19 years old) who died of carbon monoxide poisoning in a campsite camper while attending a festival at Michigan International within the first day. About $ 180 was raised for the family. Brooklyn Speedway.

On July 27, Murdoch donated $ 1,018 to the GoFundMe page for his family. This will also benefit Rayfield Johnson of the Michigan Center, who is in the same camper van and is being treated for acute carbon monoxide poisoning.

The spirit-giving faith was appreciated by the family who invited her to lunch to meet her, Murdoch said.

I wanted to help them and help their parents, Faith said. I wanted my parents to smile and feel better.

Helping these families encouraged faith to continue to give. The Faith Havenley Lemonade Stand continues throughout the summer, while Faith focuses on her next philanthropic activity: Purchasing school supplies to donate to her school, Northwest Elementary School.

She will also provide faith until you turn it into a T-shirt and will eat food at her stand depending on the day.

Being generous at such a young age is not new to faith, her mother said. She is a kid who shares her ice cream money with a kid who appears on an empty ice cream truck.

She sees the news (and) sees sad stories and always likes: I want to help these people, Murdoch said. But often they are far apart and there is nothing we can do. So it was really crazy because she had Facebook and was able to make something like that.

