Real-life SpongeBob and Patrick were found side by side on the ocean floor. But they probably won’t work.





The actual SpongeBob and Patrick are lined up in the retriever seamount. (Image credit: NOAA Ocean Exploration / Christopher Ma)

When marine researchers found them, the cartoon’s best friend SpongeBob SquarePants and the actual version of Patrick Star were sitting side by side at the bottom of the ocean.

Scientists operate a remotely operated vehicle on July 27 at the 6,184-foot (1,885 m) deep Retriever Seamount off New England, with a square yellow sponge and a five-pointed star pink. I found a star in the sea. Researchers at the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) were exploring the seamounts as part of the Atlantic Stepping Stone Expedition on board the Oceanus Explorer. NOAA shared a unique pair of images as part of the Facebook live stream.

When Christopher Marr, a marine biologist and starfish expert at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, saw the image, he soon noticed a similarity to Nickelodeon’s cartoon character. “I usually avoid these [references]But it’s amazing. “Real Life SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick,” I wrote on Twitter with screenshots of SpongeBob SquarePants and Starfish.

Related: Six Strange Feeding Tactics from Our Sea Depth

The comparison with Bikini Bottom’s dynamic duo was done “immediately after watching the video,” Mah told Live Science.

The official SpongeBob SquarePants Instagram account also participated in the fun and shared images of real creatures along with cartoon counterparts.

“The sponge [in] Hertwigia and starfish [in] The genus Condraster. ” He added that the exact species is unknown and could even be entirely new to science.

The photographs are of particular interest to scientists, as it is rare to find a bright yellow sponge at this depth. According to Smithsonian Magazine, most deep-sea sponges are white or other neutral colors that help blend into the surrounding environment.

Unfortunately, the comparison with the cartoon characters ends with the appearance. In real life, the two creatures are far apart from their friends. “This kind of starfish has been observed eating sponges,” Ma said. And he added that this could have happened after the camera stopped spinning.

SpongeBob Squarepants was created by animator and marine scientist Stephen Hillenburg to educate children about marine life. The TV show debuted in 1999 and is still in good shape.

“I’m happy that photography has brought joy to many people,” Ma said. “I hope it also brings awareness of the deep sea as a habitat threatened by mining and deep sea fishing.”

Originally published in Live Science.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livescience.com/real-life-spongebob-and-patrick.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos