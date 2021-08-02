Stop ignoring this iPhone warning





I’ve seen a prompt to update to iOS 14.7.1 on my iPhone, have you postponed it? After all, it doesn’t seem to be that many.

It’s just a bug fix, right?

No, this is not a regular bug fix.

I think Apple is a bit strange in that it downplays security vulnerabilities. Apple will tell you that updates are important, but at Apple-land, all updates are important.

Take the iOS 14.7.1 release notes as an example.

iOS 14.7.1 fixes an issue where iPhone models with Touch ID couldn’t unlock the paired Apple Watch on the iPhone using the unlock feature. This update also provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.

Updates are “important” and “recommended”.

However, some are more important and recommended than others.

And this is just an example.

Switch to Apple’s support page for more information on security fixes that depict more serious situations. You rarely click to go to this page, but it’s worth a look.

This is a description of iOS 14.7.1 (and iPadOS 14.7.1).

IOMobileFrameBuffer

Available: iPhone 6s or later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 or later, iPad 5th generation or later, iPad mini 4 or later, iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: The application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of reports that this issue may have been actively abused.

Description: The memory corruption issue has been resolved by improving memory handling.

CVE-2021-30807: Anonymous Researcher

Let’s emphasize the important points.

“Apple is aware of reports that this issue may have been actively abused.”

If you don’t know, it’s serious.

But it gets better.

Security researcher Saar Amar, who discovered the vulnerability a few months ago, details the bug and how malicious users can exploit it. You can read the cruel details here.

The bottom line is that not all bugs are the same and not all updates are created the same. iOS 14.7.1 looks like a small update at first glance, but it’s very important.

Therefore, if your iPhone or iPad is still telling you to install this update, install it now.

just now.

To install the update[設定]>[一般]>[ソフトウェアアップデート]Go to and download from there.

