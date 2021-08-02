Dead Space Remake’s game director is Ubisoft veteran and AC Valhalla director Eric Baptizat





Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s game director, who worked for Ubisoft for 16 years, has become the game director for EA’s recently announced Dead Space remake.

Eric Baptizat has updated his LinkedIn profile to reveal his job title (via VGC).

In June, Baptizat was reported to leave Ubisoft to work for an unreleased title at EA Motive. As the game was announced, it turned out that Baptizat was the game director.

Baptizat is the latest big name to join EA and work on the new Dead Space. As announced in July, the senior producer of the game is Philippe Ducharme. Philippe Ducharme moved to Ubisoft, the producer of Watch Dogs Legion, after spending nearly seven years at EA from 2003 to 2010. He rejoined EA in August 2020. Roman Campos-Oriola is the creative director of Dead Space. He worked for Ubisoft from 2005 to 2020 and was the game director for For Honor.

The art director for the new Dead Space remake is Mike Yazijian, who holds the same title in Dead Space 2. He left EA in 2011, joined Warner Bros., worked on Batman: Arkham Origins, and returned to EA in 2018. Star Wars: I was the art director of Squadrons.

Remakes of new dead space can still take a long time to release. In the meantime, you can play Dead Space 1-3 with a spin-off Ignition on your Xbox Game Pass and EA Play. There are no microtransactions in the new Dead Space game.

If you missed EA Play 2021 Live, see the show summary. In addition to the release of the Dead Space remake, we also saw the announcement of the new Battlefield Portal mode for Battlefield 2042. This is a showcase of lost-in random takes in a turn-based RPG that brings together different troops in large-scale combat. fight.

