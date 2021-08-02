Google Tensor debuts with the new Pixel 6 this fall





tensor

Tensor was created with consideration of how people use the phone now and in the future. With more and more capabilities being enhanced by AI and ML, it’s not just about adding computing resources, it’s about using that ML to unlock a particular experience for Pixel users.

The team that designed our silicon wanted to make the Pixel even more functional. For example, Tensor thought about every part of the chip and customized it to run Google’s computational photo model. For users, this means an improvement on existing functionality in addition to entirely new functionality.

With Tensor, you can leverage the most powerful parts of Google while creating a Google phone with a highly personalized experience that’s supposed to be a phone that’s constantly improving. And with Tensors’ new security core and Titan M2, Pixel 6 has the most hardware security layers on any smartphone **.

This can be found in everything from a completely revamped camera system to voice recognition. So whether you’re trying to take a picture of your family when your child doesn’t stop, or trying to communicate with relatives in another language, the Pixel is there and more useful than ever. We look forward to sharing more about Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro later this year.

* These devices are not approved as required by Federal Communications Commission or other regulatory regulations. These devices may not be sold or otherwise distributed until the required legal permission has been obtained.

** Based on the number of independent hardware security subsystems and components.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blog.google/products/pixel/google-tensor-debuts-new-pixel-6-fall/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos