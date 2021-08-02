The role of the CIO is changing.Here’s what’s on the horizon





Chief Information Officers have played a key role in corporate digital transformation efforts, including integrating key new technologies into the workplace. The role of CIOs is evolving, according to a new survey of more than 500 CIOs from professional services companies Genpact and the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium.

The findings reflect the evolution of roles. Sanjay Srivastava, Genpact’s Chief Digital Officer, said CIOs were once value-providing engines, but are now co-creators of new business models.

One of the things I often hear from CIOs is that technology is no longer a long pillar of tents, Srivastava said in a panel discussion at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium this spring.

There are still technology tasks that need to be performed, such as setting up a data lake and cloud computing. But technology is no longer the most difficult part of transformation, as leaders manage people, processes, data, and technology.

Looking at data and information technology, in general, nothing is more relevant around a conference room table, and is Chief Digital and Information Officer of Livekindly Collective, a collection of plant-based brands and startups. Rogan Moore said.

Working directly on digital transformation means focusing on cloud infrastructure, data analytics, and artificial intelligence, as CIOs focus on learning, educating, and recruiting the right people from other executives. To do.

Here’s what the top CIOs said about the evolution of their role.

Leading by CIO pilot

Studies show that CIOs tend to fall into one of three categories:

Pilots are at the forefront of their field and are driving the transformation of their company. They are building new business models, adopting digital technology and are ready to support their business growth. Pilot CIOs innovate with cloud technology, prioritizing artificial intelligence and machine learning. About 22% of CIO survey respondents fell into this category.

The co-pilot works with business partners and stakeholders to build future models and transform the business. The co-pilot is updating the application stack to provide new features. About 61% of CIOs are considered co-pilots.

Flight engineers provide value under the direction of other leaders and stakeholders. Engineers are often in catch-up mode, such as when it comes to cloud technology. Only 17% of CIOs belong to this category.

According to Srivastava, the ability of pilot CIOs to support business growth sets them apart from other CIOs. Most pilots said they were ready to support business growth, but only 44% of survey respondents felt that way overall.

According to Aarti Shah, who recently retired from Eli Lilly and Company’s senior vice president, chief information officer and digital officer, the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically enhances innovation, creativity and urgency for many companies. I did. Pharmaceutical company.

She said she met the moment in front of her. Now we need to continue that momentum and take advantage of this important ongoing research and recruitment.

New focus areas: cloud, data and AI, adoption

Trading tools are changing, Srivastava said.

Data and analytics programs are surrounded by agility, rapid deployability, and systems ready for integration through application programming interfaces. Older systems based on core technologies such as banking systems and enterprise resource planning are less important.

The CIO focuses on three main areas:

Cloud and super automation. According to a survey, 40% of CIOs say that automation helps them adapt to changing business situations. The cloud is ubiquitous, and 100% of CIOs say they have already started adopting the cloud or will start adopting it within the next 12 years. Several months.

Data analysis and AI. In addition to enhancing data analytics and AI programs, CIOs are involved in corporate efforts to build data literacy company-wide. The survey states that 82% of CIOs spend a lot of time building a culture of data-driven decision making.

According to Moore, CIOs play an important role in solving the mysteries of new technologies.

He said the role I see in the CIO is to get rid of fear by explaining how machine learning, blockchain, etc. work. Remove the mysteries, madness and magical elements of the tech industry and make it a reality for people.

Skill up and recruitment. To focus on data and analytics and AI, you need to improve your skills so that your employees can fully embrace it.

According to a survey, 49% of CIOs say they don’t have enough people in-house and rely on external providers to help hire employees with experience in AI and cloud systems. Companies in the early stages of digital transformation especially appreciate the combination of these skills and business knowledge.

The CIO, who is part of the executive, is the most effective

The survey found that CIOs who report to the CEO and meet regularly are the most successful in driving strategic change.

As a member of the executive team, CIOs can advocate for technology and advocate how technology can drive digital transformation and deliver better business results.

Shamim Mohammad, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Technology Officer at CarMax, said CIOs should also help executives improve their digital IQ. Mohammad said he took his CEO on a data center tour, followed by some kind of data safari, and visited other companies to see the potential of innovative technology.

Mohammad added that relationship building isn’t just about the CEO.

He said he was responsible for building great relationships not only with executives but also with the board. We support the CEO in a variety of ways by forming strong relationships and partnerships, as well as communication channels with the board of directors.

