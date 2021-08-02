Pokemon GO influencers threaten boycott after Niantic removes COVID safeguards – TechCrunch





Niantic, the creator of Pokemon GO, developed one of the first mainstream augmented reality games last year, with 166 million users and over $ 1 billion in revenue. Inspired by the main series of Pokemon games, Pokemon GO uses in-game incentives to allow users to explore their surroundings, team up with other users to fight legendary beasts, and more. Encourage you to travel to.

Prior to the pandemic, this raised accessibility issues. For example, if a particular task can only be completed by walking a certain distance, it keeps users from physical condition or disability that prevent them from easily walking around the neighborhood. In addition, wheelchair players may not have access to certain PokStops and Gyms. To get the most out of your game, you need to interact with these real-world landmarks.

When much of the world went into lockdown in March 2020, Pokmon Go doubled the size of the radius a player could enter to interact with PokStop or Jim, increasing the radius from 40 meters to 80 meters. I spread it out. Therefore, you can still get the reward even if you are farther away from the landmark. This makes it easier for users to play from home or outdoors at a social distance, but it also makes it much easier to access the game. In addition, for games that still have a bad reputation for causing road accidents, the larger radius allows pedestrian players to access landmarks without bravely roaming across the street. (To be fair, it’s the user’s responsibility to make wise decisions while playing games in augmented reality — but again, Niantic is responsible). And for companies that happen to be in a great location for raid battles and need players to gather directly within the radius of the gym to defeat rare monsters, this is quite a bit from the storefront while Pokemon players are playing the game. It meant that you could keep the distance (later pandemic, it was possible to participate in raid battles remotely, this feature will probably remain in the game as it proved to be beneficial).

These pandemic incentives were always constructed as temporary bonuses, but players accepted the change — in 2020, Pokemon GO was the most profitable ever. Currently, the increased landmark radius has been removed “as a test” in the United States and New Zealand.

“When we return to the outside world, these changes are aimed at regaining Pokemon GO’s focus on real-world movement and exploration,” the company wrote in a blog post. “These changes are slowly and carefully introduced, making exploring the world around you more exciting.”

With one new incentive, users can earn 10x XP the first time they visit a new PokStop (or actually visit a new location). However, as Delta variants become more widespread in the United States, players find these changes frustrating and going in the wrong direction. Why do you make more money for your company while rolling back features that make your game more accessible?

Eliminating double the distance is nothing more than a slap in the #PokemonGO community.

It is said to exit GO if it is not realistic and changes are not made as soon as possible.

I refuse to cover games whose player base does not provide the best interests.

— REVERSAL – Pokemon GO (@REVERSALxPoGO) August 1, 2021

Reversal of Pokmon Go YouTuber, the creator of Niantic’s sponsored content, writes that the game will end if changes are not made as soon as possible. Other players have launched over 130,000 signed petitions to extend the interaction distance between PokStop and Gym. Prominent PokmonGo content creators such as ZoTwoDots and TheTrainerClub uploaded a video today because Niantic refused to listen to community concerns after announcing the imminent end of the pandemic bonus in June. Mentions the possibility of boycotting the game.

ZoTwoDots, a partner with Niantic, told 212,000 subscribers, “If we feel it, we’ll boycott the game with everyone.” “I personally know, but to be honest, I won’t spend any money on the game until it’s publicly featured.”

My opinion about the Pokstop radius hasn’t changed. What was fully realized for the (ongoing) pandemic was a clear change in quality of life. It provided accessibility for players with disabilities, provided safety for all players, and did not affect the enjoyment of exploration. https://t.co/DK1VWkw0ga

— ZoTwoDots (@_ ZoeTwoDots) August 1, 2021

As the game celebrates its fifth anniversary, the conflicts we are currently facing are not about players who want the game to be easier. Rather, this means that Niantic was unable to listen to its user base, prioritize accessibility, and encourage users to stay home, as the number of cases of COVID-19 is increasing again in the United States. I am.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/08/02/pokemon-go-influencers-threaten-a-boycott-after-niantic-removes-covid-safety-measures/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos