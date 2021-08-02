Tech leaders can be a secret weapon for supercharging ESG goals – TechCrunch





Jeff Sternberg Contributor

Jeff Sternberg is the technical director of Google Cloud’s CTO Office (OCTO), a team of technicians and industry experts who help Google Cloud customers solve difficult problems and disrupt the industry.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors need to be important considerations for CTOs and technology leaders to grow their next generation from day one. Investors are increasingly prioritizing ESG-focused startups as sustainable investment surges.

What is driving this change in thinking in all industries? Its simplicity: Consumers are willing to help businesses that no longer prioritize sustainability. According to a study conducted by IBM, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased consumer interest in sustainability and the willingness to pay from their pockets for a sustainable future. At the same time, the United States has rejoined the Paris Agreement and a recent executive order on climate change efforts has boosted federal action on climate change.

Over the last few years, an increasing number of organizations have set long-term sustainability goals. However, CEOs and chief sustainability officers usually anticipate these goals, and leaving short-term and medium-term implementation of ESG programs to operations and technical teams is often long-term and ambitious. is.

Until recently, choosing a cloud region meant taking into account factors such as cost and delay to end users. But carbon is another factor that deserves consideration.

CTOs are an important part of the planning process and, in fact, can be a secret weapon that helps organizations supercharge their ESG targets. Below are some immediate steps that CTOs and technology leaders can take to achieve sustainability and have an ethical impact.

Reduce the impact on the environment

As more companies digitize and more consumers use devices and cloud services, the energy requirements of data centers continue to grow. In fact, data centers account for an estimated 1% of the world’s electricity usage. However, IDC predicts that continued adoption of cloud computing will prevent the emission of more than 1 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide between 2021 and 2024.

Make your computing workload more efficient: First, it’s important to understand the link between computing, power consumption, and greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels. Making app and compute workloads more efficient reduces cost and energy requirements and reduces carbon dioxide emissions for these workloads. In the cloud, use tools such as auto-scaling and sizing recommendations for compute instances to prevent over-provisioning or over-provisioning cloud VMs that run on demand. You can also move to serverless computing. Serverless computing does much of this scaling work automatically.

Deploying compute workloads in low-carbon regions: Until recently, choosing a cloud region meant taking into account factors such as cost and end-user latency. But carbon is another factor that deserves consideration. The computational power of the regions is similar, but their carbon strengths are usually different. Each region has different carbon strengths because some regions have access to more carbon-free energy production than others.

Therefore, selecting areas of low carbon intensity clouds is often the easiest and most influential step that can be performed. Alistair Scott, co-founder and CTO of cloud infrastructure startup Infracost, emphasizes this sentiment. “Engineers want to do the right thing and reduce waste. I think cloud providers can help. The important thing is to provide information in the workflow, which allows the person responsible for infrastructure provisioning to deploy. Before you do, you can weigh the impact of CO2 against other factors such as cost and data resident. “

Another step is to use open source software such as Cloud Carbon Footprint, a project sponsored by ThoughtWorks, to estimate the carbon footprint for a particular workload. Etsy has open sourced a similar tool called Cloud Jewels that estimates energy consumption based on cloud usage information. This helps track progress towards the goal of reducing energy intensity by 25% by 2025.

Impact on society

CTOs and technology leaders can not only reduce their environmental impact, but also have important, direct and meaningful social impact.

Include Social Benefits in Product Design: As a CTO or founder of technology, you can ensure that social benefits are prioritized in your product roadmap. For example, if you are the CTO of FinTech, you can add product features to increase access to credit for poorly serviced people. Start-ups like LoanWell’s mission is to increase access to capital for those who are normally excluded from the financial system and to make the loan formation process more efficient and equitable.

When thinking about product design, the product needs to be as useful and effective as it is sustainable. By considering sustainability and social impact as core elements of product innovation, we have the opportunity to differentiate ourselves in a socially beneficial way. For example, Lush is a pioneer in package-free solutions, launching Lush Lens, a virtual packaging app that leverages mobile phone cameras and AI to overlay product information. The company recorded 2 million scans in an effort to address the overuse of (plastic) packages in the beauty industry.

Responsible AI practices need to be instilled in culture to avoid social harm. Machine learning and artificial intelligence are at the heart of the highly personalized digital experience that everyone is familiar with, from product and content recommendations to spam filtering, trend prediction, and other smart behaviors.

Therefore, it is important to incorporate responsible AI practices. This allows you to realize the benefits of AI and ML across your user base and avoid inadvertent harm. Start by establishing clear principles for operating AI responsibly and translate those principles into processes and procedures. Think of AI responsibility reviews as you would think of code reviews, automated testing, and UX design. As a technology leader or founder, you can establish what the process is.

Impact governance

Promoting governance goes beyond the board and CEO. The CTO also plays an important role.

Create a diverse and comprehensive technology team: Compared to individual decision makers, diverse teams have an 87% chance of making better decisions. In addition, according to a Gartner survey, diverse employees are willing to improve performance by 12% and stay 20%.

It is important to strengthen and demonstrate why diversity, fairness and inclusiveness are important within the technology team. One way to do this is to use the data to inform you of your DEI efforts. You can establish a voluntary internal program to collect demographics such as gender, race, and ethnicity. This data provides a baseline for identifying diversity gaps and measuring improvements. Consider incorporating these improvements into your employee’s performance process, such as goals and key outcomes (OKRs). Make everyone accountable from the beginning, not just the people.

These are just a few of the ways CTOs and technology leaders can contribute to their ESG progress. However, the first step is to recognize the many ways you can influence from the beginning as a technology leader.

