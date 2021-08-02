Players are angry Pokemon roll back social distance





Very close, but far away.Image: Niantic

One of Pandemic-inspired Pokemon Go’s most popular changes is to double the distance players can interact with the gym and Pokestop, giving them easy access to these features without going wild. It was that. Yesterday, as Covid-19 infection levels soared across the United States, Niantic rolled back the change and pledged not to play until many were resurrected.

Originally announced in June, yesterday the rollback of Pokemon Goth’s two-distance adjustment is not surprising. To my surprise, developer Niantic didn’t seem to have heard of a player who had been making a fuss about the proposed rollback for over a month. Starting with the US and New Zealand, Pokmon Go players have been using Reddit and Twitter to get Niantic to change their minds since it was announced that the changes would be rolled back in June. Now that these changes are live, players are even more upset because they appear to be deaf.

With the number of cases of Covid-19 increasing again and the threat of the Delta variant increasing, many find it premature to encourage players to go out into the world and start socializing again. Launched shortly after the announcement, Change.org’s petition has collected over 130,000 signatures from players who find it more painful to undo a distance change than it helps. Others have pointed out a developer update last November that suggested that increasing the distance to interact with gyms and stops could be a permanent change.

Many also see rollbacks as a major blow to Pokemon Goth accessibility. Disabled players like Redditor Shadowbox22 were pleased that when the distance change was first implemented, they would suddenly have access to stops that were otherwise out of range. Now these stops are out of range again, seriously affecting their ability to enjoy the game.

I’m on the same boat. When last year’s changes were implemented, I suddenly had access to the gym and Pokstop opposite the apartment. I spend most of my time in my hospital bed, but suddenly I can cultivate items from a stop across the street, so catching Pokemon without spending real money on Pokeballs and other supplies. Is done. Jim and Stop are currently out of reach as the changes are now live. You cannot continue playing at this point.

Pokemon Go Reddit is full of people complaining about changes. Players lament that they can’t go to their usual gym and stop by at home, coffee shops, fitness centers, and more. And while there are players who support the return of distance changes (called Pokemon Go, not Pokemon Stay), they seem to be lamenting the rollback.

Kotaku has contacted Niantic about the player’s reaction to distance rollbacks, but hasn’t responded yet at the time of this writing. For now, the best advice I can give to affected players comes directly from the game Reddit. If you get angry with this change and feel that Niantic isn’t listening to the player, delete the game and stop playing. Maybe the reduction in the number of players works if it doesn’t work when the voice is raised.

