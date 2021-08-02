You need to know about internal and internal technology





I love good crossovers.

So are the rest of the United States. Crossovers make up more than 40% of the new car market and there are really ridiculous options.

If you need sporty, off-road support, economical, or a combination of the three, there is an explicitly designed crossover. And there is one in every different price range. For example, you can spend hundreds of thousands on Aston Martin DBX.

Or you can spend $ 33,145 on my test car this week. This is the amazingly sporty and well-equipped Chevrolet Trailblazer Activ. (Probably if the word Activ doesn’t have an e, you can save money.)

The trail blazer has a huge panoramic sunroof.Chevrolet

A subcompact SUV rather than a large old trailblazer that was discontinued more than a decade ago, the Trailblazer starts at a low price range of $ 20,000 and rises rapidly from there. With all sorts of features added, this vehicle is in the perfect place. ..

The prestigious off-road type of Activ trim has all sorts of neat innovations that every car I drive wants to have. In fact, Trailblazer basically has all the traits I’ve been looking for lately, but to get them all I need to load an optional package.

It has a small, small 1.3-liter turbocharged engine that produces an amazing 155 horsepower and 175 lb-ft torque. My first new car, the 2011 Mazda3, had an engine with almost double the displacement and generated 148 horsepower and 135 lb-ft of torque. What is the difference between 10 years of engine development (and turbocharger)?

Activ! See all the offload you can do with Chevrolet

Chevy also put all the features together in a series of relatively rational packages. A well-named $ 1,770 sun and liftgate package includes a panoramic sunroof and power liftgate that fills the roof.

The $ 1,620 technology package is a must-have, adding wireless phone charging, Bose stereo, and adaptive cruise control. The last one is the fascinating one found in Chevy cars (although affordable, yet still) as a company that GM has hesitated to offer more advanced driver safety technology than anything other than luxury features. Buried in the top).

For example, other brands of Toyota offer a complete safety suite as standard, rather than as a $ 345 driver confidence package that includes rear parking alerts, rear cross traffic alerts, and blind spot monitoring like the Trailblazer.

Finally, the $ 620 convenient package features automatic weather control, automatic anti-glare rearview mirrors, a 120-volt residential power outlet, and a USB port for rear-seat passengers. Overall, these $ 5,150 options bring the sticker price to $ 33,145.

The floating white roof available in several colors is especially nice.Chevrolet

Six or eight months ago, you probably said you could negotiate a little price cut because there are so many options in the market.

Hyundai Kona, Honda HR-V, Mazda CX-3, CX-30, Nissan Kicks, Jeep Renegade, etc. Except that the car market is broken. Now you can get your car at the sticker price without “market adjustment”. It is also known as a dealer who raises the price of cars in demand.

This kind of adjustment is standard for things like the limited edition Mustang and Corvette, not the Toyota RAV4. But these are strange times. Some friends were offered to trade in a car a year or two before they paid.

The interior is well designed and has lots of mold for storage.Chevrolet

This means it’s a seller’s market, and if you’re in desperate need of a car, you may be paying a lot. There are many options in this segment, especially before the trail blazer, you will see competition with Hyundai, Kia and Mazda.

But since I drove it, especially if you can’t find those other ones or the pricing is unmanageable, I’ll put it right there along with those other cars to place.

The Trail Blazer is a particularly floating white roof that looks great on the outside, is laid out smartly, and is well thought out on the inside. Folding the backseat of the 60/40 provides a large amount of cargo space (which is almost wagon-like), allowing four people to comfortably fit a modest length of travel. And for couples, it’s the perfect city car.

With everything folded (including the passenger seat!), There is plenty of cargo space.Chevrolet

It features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, AT & T’s 4G LTE wireless hotspots, 10 airbags, and a solid price.

Unless you have a large family, it’s easy to argue that a subcompact SUV like the Trailblazer is all the car you need. Maybe that’s why people are buying many of them.

One cool detail: Wireless CarPlay

Notice the battery indicator on the top left. This is an important giveaway for being a wireless Apple CarPlay. Jordan Golson / Inverse

For some reason, the wireless Apple CarPlay makes me unreasonably happy. Over the last few years, many cars have gotten a Qi wireless charging pad. However, if you are using CarPlay or Android Auto, you couldn’t use them because you need to connect to USB.

But now that more cars have wireless connectivity, you can throw your smartphone at its wireless charging pad and still enjoy all the benefits of CarPlay or Android Auto, even for such low-priced vehicles. There are merits.

