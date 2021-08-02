Google AI Blog: Google for ACL2021





Posted by Catherine Armato, Program Manager

This week, the 59th Annual Meeting of the Association for Computational Linguistics (ACL), the premier conference covering a wide range of research areas related to the computational approach to natural language, will be held online.

Google is a leader in natural language processing and understanding, and as a diamond-level sponsor of ACL 2021, presents the latest research in this area with over 35 publications, various workshops and tutorials. ..

If you’re enrolled in ACL 2021, visit Gather Town’s Google Virtual Booth to learn more about Google’s projects and opportunities to solve interesting problems for billions of people. You can also learn more about Google’s participation on the ACL 2021 Expo page and see the complete list of Google publications below (in bold Google affiliation).

Organizing Committee Senior Area Chairs include Danros, Emily Pittler, Jimmy Lin, Min Wei Chan, Sebastian Ruder, Slab Petrov Area Chairs: Uncle P. Parik, Artem Sokolov, Boo Wandingla, Cicero Nogueira Dos Santos, Colin Cherry, Dani Yoga Tama, David Mimno, Hideto Kazawa, Ian Tenney, Jasmijn Bastings, Jun Suzuki, Katja Filippova, Kyle Gorma, Lu Wang, Manaal Faruqui, Natalie Schluter, Peter Liu, Radu Soricut, Sebastian Gehrmann, Shashi Narayan Vinodkumar Prabhakaran,

PublicationsParameter-Efficient multitasking fine-tuning of transformers over a shared hypernetwork RabeehKarimi Mahabadi *, Sebastian Ruder, Mostafa Dehghani, James Henderson

TicketTalk: Bill Byrne, Karthik Krishnamoorthi, Saravanan Ganesh, Mihir Sanjay Kale for human-level performance with an end-to-end transaction-based dialog system

Increased knowledge-based dialogue fidelity with controllable features Hannah Rashkin, David Reitter, Gaurav Singh Tomar, Dipanjan Das

Generalization of composition and variations of natural language: Can the semantic analysis approach handle both? PeterShaw, Ming-Wei Chang, Panupong Pasupat, Kristina Toutanova

Leveraging Language Relevance for Low Web Resource Language Model Adaptation: Indian StudyYash Khemchandani, Sarvesh Mehtani, Vaidehi Patil, Abhijeet Awasthi, Partha Talukdar, Sunita Sarawagi

Causal Analysis of Syntactic Matching Mechanisms in Neurolinguistic Models Matthew Finlayson, Aaron Muller, Sebastian Galeman, Stuart Siever, Tal Linden *, Jonathan Berinkov

Fine-grained entity type modeling with box embedding Yasumasa Onoe, Michael Boratko, Andrew McCallum, Greg Durrett

TextSETTR: Extracting text styles for a few shots and restyling adjustable targets Parker Riley *, Noah Constant, Mandy Guo, Girish Kumar *, David Uthus, Zarana Parekh

Which linguist invented the light bulb? Prerequisite verification of answers to questions NajoungKim *, Ellie Pavlick, Burcu Karagol Ayan, Deepak Ramachandran

H-Transformer-1D: Fast one-dimensional hierarchical attention to sequences Zhenhai Zhu, Radu Soricut

Are pre-trained convolutions better than pre-trained transformers? YiTay, Mostafa Dehghani, Jai Gupta, Dara Bahri, Vamsi Aribandi, Zhen Qin, Donald Metzler

Benchmark of a scalable way to stream cross-document entity co-references Robert L Logan IV, Andrew McCallum, Sameer Singh, Dan Bikel

PhotoChat: Human-to-human dialogue dataset with photo sharing behavior for co-modeling of images and text Xiaoxue Zang, Lijuan Liu, Maria Wang, Yang Song *, Hao Zhang, Jindong Chen

Focus Note: Promotion of fidelity and diversity in summaries Rahul Aralikatte *, Shashi Narayan, Joshua Maynez, Sascha Rothe, Ryan McDonald *

Cognitive regularization for language modeling Jason Way, Clara Meister, Ryan Cotelel

Language Model Extension Relevance Score Ruibo Liu, Jason Wei, Soroush Vosoughi

Cross-replication reliability-an empirical approach to interpreting reliability between evaluators KaWong, Praveen Paritosh, Lora Aroyo

Time Dial: Time Common Sense In Dialogue Lianhui Qin *, Aditya Gupta, Shyam Upadhyay, Luheng He, Yejin Choi, Manaal Faruqui

StructFormer: Dependencies from Masked Language Modeling and Unsupervised Co-induction of Component Structures Yikang Shen *, Yi Tay, Che Zheng, Dara Bahri, Donald Metzler, Aaron Courville

MOLEMAN: Mention-only entities and mention annotation network links Nicholas FitzGerald, Jan A. Botha, Daniel Gillick, Daniel M. Bikel, Tom Kwiatkowski, Andrew McCallum

Cross-Attention Supervised Neural Search for Question Answering with Data Expansion Yinfei Yanga, Ning Jinb, Kuo Linb, Mandy Guoa, Daniel Cera

ROPE: Read order equivariant position encoding for graph-based document information extraction Chen-Yu Lee, Chun-Liang Li, Chu Wang ∗, Renshen Wang, Yasuhisa Fujii, Siyang Qin, Ashok Popat, Tomas Pfister

Measuring and improving BERT’s mathematical ability by predicting the order of inferences Piotr Piekos, Henryk Michalewski, Mateusz Malinowsk

Improved configuration generalization of classification tasks with structural annotations JuyongKim, Pradeep Ravikumar, Joshua Ainslie, Santiago Ontan

Simple recipe for fixing multilingual grammar errors SaschaRothe, Jonathan Mallinson, Eric Malmi, Sebastian Krause, Aliaksei Severyn

Is nmT5-parallel data still relevant for pre-training large multilingual models? MihirKale, Aditya Siddhant, Noah Constant, Melvin Johnson, Rami Al-Rfou, Linting Xue

QA-driven zero-shot slot filling with weak director pre-training Xinya Du *, Luheng He, Qi Li, Dian Yu *, Panupong Pasupat, Yuan Zhang

AgreeSum: Consensus-oriented multi-document summary Richard Yuanzhe Pang *, Adam D. Lelkes, Vinh Q. Tran, Cong Yu

Disfl-QA: Benchmark dataset for understanding question and answer fluency Aditya Gupta, Jiacheng Xu *, Shyam Upadhyay, Diyi Yang, Manaal Faruqui

ELECTRA training enhanced with multi-word selection Jiaming Shen *, Jialu Liu, Tianqi Liu, Cong Yu, Jiawei Han

Survey of NLP’s data augmentation approach Steven Y. Feng, Varun Gangal, Jason Wei, Sarath Chandar, Soroush Vosoughi, Teruko Mitamura, Eduard Hovy

RealFormer: Transformer likes the rest of the attention Ruining He, Anirudh Ravula, Bhargav Kanagal, Joshua Ainslie

Scaling within document co-references to long texts Raghuveer Thirukovalluru, Nicholas Monath, Kumar Shridhar, Manzil Zaheer, Mrinmaya Sachan, Andrew McCallum

MergeDistill: Merge language models using pre-trained distillation Simran Khanuja, Melvin Johnson, Partha Talukdar

DoT: Efficient Double Transformers for NLP Tasks Using Tables Syrine Krichene, Thomas Mller *, Julian Martin Eisenschlos

How reliable is the model diagnosis? VamsiAribandi, Yi Tay, Donald Metzler

Workshop Interactive learning for natural language processing Organizers are: FilipRadlinski Invited Panelist: Julia Kreutzer

The organizers of the 6th Workshop on NLP Expression Learning (RepL4NLP-2021) are as follows. Chris Dyer, Laura Rimell

The organizers of the 3rd Workshop on Gender Bias for Natural Language Processing are:Kelly webster

Benchmark: Past, Present, Future Invited Speakers: Eunsol Choi

The organizers of the 15th International Workshop on SemEval-2021, Semantic Assessment are:Natalie Schluter

The organizers of the online abuse and harm workshop are: Vinodkumar Prabhakaran

GEM: Natural Language Generation, Evaluation, and Metric Organizers include: Sebastian Gehrmann

Workshop on Natural Language Processing for Programming Invited Speaker: Charles Sutton

WPT 2021: The organizers of the 17th International Conference on Analysis Technology are: WeiweiSun

Tutorials Multimodal Implication Recognition Instructors include Cesar Ilharco, Vaiva Imbrasaite, Ricardo Marino, Jannis Bulian, Chen Sun, Afsaneh Shirazi, Lucas Smaira and Cordelia Schmid.

* Work done while at Google.

