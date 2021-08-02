Promoting digital transformation of clients and intelligence





The team of curious learners, Jennifer Maurdins, is evolving as fast as the industry that provides services.

Think outside the school’s green blackboard box. The concept of startup education. Creative ideas. … [+] leadership.

A team of experts at the Revenue Enablement Institute is investigating how major organizations are transforming their commercial models to accelerate revenue growth. Introducing growth leader executives at the forefront of defining, realizing and implementing 21st century commercial models.

Jennifer Mauldin, President and Chief Customer Officer of Immar Intelligence

Immer

Jennifer Mauldin is President and Chief Client Officer of Inmar Intelligence. A data and technology-enabled service company, it trades $ 120 billion through market-driven platforms and drives digital transformation through integrated data, workflow and funding flows. Its clients include leading Fortune 5000 companies, emerging brands, and healthcare systems (retailers, pharmacies, hospitals, and consumer packaged product manufacturers) driving innovation to meet the challenges of digital transformation.

Jennifer is responsible for all profit growth of the company. For the past 25 years, she has been instrumental in transforming Immers into a fast-growing software and technology services business.

During her tenure, Immar Intelligence achieved an impressive track record for growth. Through constant innovation, the company has tripled top-line revenue in the last decade in a rapidly changing market, maximizing operational efficiency for clients using data and technology, and in today’s consumers and omni-channel. We have formed a strategic alliance that allows us to engage in a personalized way. To maintain this level of growth, Inmar has invested more than $ 1 billion in digital transformation. This investment not only led the client’s digital transformation, but also transformed the market launch process, including sales, into digital transformation. Jennifer shared her experience leading digital transformation within the company’s sales organization.

Adjustment for growth

When we think about growth, we don’t think about growth at any cost. Rather, we value our clients by addressing their most pressing issues, bringing a seamless, holistic approach and innovation, improving consumer life and at the same time running their businesses smarter. Offers. For our business, we seek prudent and sustainable growth. We sell more, faster, with higher margins and ultimately the company by ensuring that our technology allows our clients to see extraordinary value in every dollar they spend with us. We are considering ways to increase the value of. There is a formula to use when investing in a sales tech stack, she continues. We track revenue growth associated with every dollar invested through the human capital of the sales organization. We will look at what adds value to the enterprise. What creates real value for our industry shareholders is the real use of technology to truly digitally transform the way our clients do business.

To reach the level of transformation that Inmar has achieved, data and technology will provide key and relevant traditional business lines to deliver the levels of digital innovation and transformation that consumers today expect. You need to balance carefully with continued support. Inmar needed to strike a balance between resource allocation and sales focus between traditional and new sources of growth.

These two business groups have different demand cycles, customer response capabilities, and growth models that require different approaches to staffing, customer engagement, coverage, skills development, and incentives. This leads to some challenging decisions.

According to Jennifer, the legacy side of the business has the flexibility to adjust rewards and resources to generate additional revenue. Also, if things are off in one category, you can shift your activity from one area to another to adapt to changes in the demand cycle and the nature of your customer’s reaction. However, because they are categorical professionals and the key to relationships with clients, they cannot always move people dramatically between business lines.

The key to driving our growth is that our CEO, leadership team, and board have done a great job of understanding where our clients’ businesses are evolving, Mauldin continues. increase. We do business with retailers, FMCG manufacturers, hospitals, pharmacies and wholesalers. A key factor is to really understand what each of these businesses needs to transform digitally, and to establish the right vision and thought leadership to support that transformation. After all, if you don’t have the right people to anticipate your client-based future needs, you’ll end up creating a new product that looks great and can meet current trends, but it won’t grow. In a sustainable way.

For this reason, Jennifer considers the human capital of the sales organization to be Immers’ most important growth asset. You can get the best technology, but if you don’t have the right people to leverage that technology and predict the future needs of your client base, growth isn’t sustainable, Mauldin said. Mr. says.

The driving force behind our success is that we are an innovating learning organization that is embedded in our culture, our people, and our people. So you first think about your human capital. Because your people are the ones who make daily decisions that affect your growth. They treat our clients. And most of the reason we have such strong and lasting client relationships is because our employees have a passion and aptitude for technology. They are always looking at the latest and greatest and testing it. This is the basis of our growth given the speed at which our business evolves. Without a salesperson who is a curious learner, product strategy and growth strategy do not match and you cannot win.

When we look at our people, we look very much for those who are curious learners, Mauldin emphasizes. You don’t have to be an engineer, but you’re a sales person or client developer who is passionate about technological innovation. We employ smart people who are constantly learning about technology, how customers can use it to digitize their business, and how to use it to move their business better. It starts from the top. Fostering a culture of learning and leveraging technology for continuous improvement is critical to CEO David Mounts.

Investing in sales technology to support alignment

Digital transformation is not limited to clients. According to Mauldin, this also includes technological transformations in sales capabilities. Without investing in the right technology, we couldn’t grow our sales organization. I think we were really wise in this area. About eight to ten years ago, we realized that investing in the sale of technology was very important. We made that investment and as a result our business grew.

And I’m not the only one driving this. It was the entire leadership team, Mauldin continues. All general managers, especially the CTO, have worked hard. Ultimately, deploying sales technology impacts other parts of your business. That’s the beauty of technology, which allows interlocking between features and allows features to work together better.

We have invested in tools that help us sell more effectively not just to our sales reps, but to our finance reps, product reps, and everyone in the company who supports our customers, says Mauldin. continue. It’s more than CRM. For example, it was about being able to automate the estimation process. Previously, it took an hour and a half just to put together a quote. If you find that someone has stopped because you are trying to approve a quote and send it to a client, it’s a good idea to start thinking about automating that process. In addition to improving the RFP proposal process, we have invested in automating the legal process and automating all content management to help people find the presentations and sales materials they need.

In particular, one of the areas where Inmar is effectively using sales technology is to eliminate silos between features and better enable the end-to-end customer journey. Mauldin says that there is very good collaboration dynamics across executives that can help eliminate functional silos that can hinder growth. We have created a great sales center to formalize the process of integrating cross-functional technology across the team. As a result, Salesforce.com users have more than doubled in the last three years. And I was trying to implement Service Cloud to get the service more involved.

According to Jennifer, this belief in the return on investment in sales realization and inter-departmental integration is not necessarily shared with colleagues in other organizations. When I talked to my colleagues, other CEOs, and CEOs, many of them were already spending a lot of money, so they postponed their investment in sales technology. They either underestimate the importance of investing in technology transformation or don’t really believe in the return on investment they get from spending money on their internal teams. It is dangerous for the chief customer to think in silos and consider the organization only when investing in sales technology, rather than considering the entire organization. We are not considering how to work with other functional areas to improve the entire enterprise or process.

