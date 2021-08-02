Automata and Ghostrunner Lead Addition of PlayStation Now in August • Eurogamer.net





And Undertale is there too.

Another month meant a new batch added to Sony’s PlayStation Now service, and the August service was confirmed to be Nier (Automata, Ghostrunner, Undertale).

Nier: Automata is probably the most eye-catching and offers another opportunity to experience the famous action RPG of developer PlatinumGames. Creator Taro Yokoo’s second Nier outing (following the tragedy of Android 2B and 9S dystopia) is as mellow, dazzlingly original as its predecessor, and a proven platinum hack. The layer is gradually revealed, combining and slash action with enough genre-destroying surprises.

“People looking for an infinitely imaginative and dreamy journey,” said Jeffrey Maturev, “NieR: Automata is too fascinating to look away.”

NieR: Automata-Launches the trailer.

As for Ghostrunner, an intense acrobatic solo built around exhilarating first-person parkour and fierce sword play as the cyborg ninja protagonist scales inside a neon striped cyberpunk skyscraper. It’s a science fiction adventure. Eurogamer’s Robert Purchase was so impressed when it was launched last year that it awarded the Recommended badge and called it “the joy of playing.”

Ghostrunner-Launches the trailer.

Finally, there is Toby Foxy’s cult RPG Undertale. It follows the adventures of a child who has fallen into a strange world beneath the surface of the earth. Below is a game of great mind and intentional peculiarity that has won many fans and countless memes over the years.

“Undertale dances happily in the footsteps of Shigesato Itoi’s Mother series. When reviewing the PlayStation Vita version in 2017, Eurogamer’s Martin Robinson said,” Like previous games, it’s endlessly playful. It is an original JRPG. “

Undertale-Launches the trailer.

All three games will be available on PlayStation Now tomorrow, Wednesday, August 3rd, and only Nier: Automata has a departure date. This year, the service will end on November 1st.

