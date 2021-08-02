5 Google Docs Features You May Not Know





From smart chips to checklists, these five features give you more efficiency and more control over your Google Docs.

Photos and Illustrations: Andy Wolber / Tech Republic

Even if you read all Google Workspace updates, you often miss, forget, or overlook features if you don’t use them often. However, Google continues to improve the document by adding smart chips (which can @insert all kinds of items), allowing you to manage tasks using checklists and giving you more control over the placement of printed text. Allows you to place an image after or before the text. Not to mention the Present to Meet option that has existed so far.

See: Breaking 20 Good and 10 Habits Needed by Network Administrators (Free PDF)

The latest information on Tech Republic

As of late July 2021, all of these features are available using Google Docs in Chrome on your computer. You can also access these features in the Google Docs mobile app, as specifically mentioned below. Everything you need to know is covered below.

1. How to add @ smart chips to Google Docs

Enter the @ key in Google Docs in Chrome on the web to see a list of smart chip options (Figure A). The list may contain people, files, dates, or upcoming calendar events. If you enter one or more additional characters, the displayed item list will change when you return to the item you plan to include @.

Each smart chip displays relevant data when selected and provides a link to the content it contains. The Contact Smart Chip displays additional information about that person (see How to connect to a person in Google Docs for more information). Similarly, the file has a mini-preview pane that shows the owner of the file and some details about recent changes. It displays the date and provides access to calendar and book meeting options. The event chip links directly to events in Google Calendar.

Figure A

In Google Docs on the web, type @ to add a smart chip. This allows you to insert links to people, files, dates, or calendar events.

2. How to create a checklist in Google Docs

Checklists are now supported in Google Docs. Select the icon (Figure B) to add a new checklist to your document and enter each item in its own line. An empty box will appear next to each item. You can select the check box to mark the task as complete and strikethrough the text on the line. Clear the check box to remove and check the strikethrough format. When editing a document in the Google Docs mobile app on Android or iOS, a checklist icon appears as an option to the left and to the right of the text icon in the center.

Figure B

Select the checklist icon and add one or more items. Select the check box to mark the item.

3. How to control paragraph placement between pages in Google Docs

In some cases, you may need to put the document text together to make sure that there are no headings without paragraphs, that the paragraphs are not split, or that no lines are left from the paragraph itself (Figure C). Select the text you want to summarize, then[フォーマット],[フォーマット]Select in the order of. Select the line-paragraph spacing and choose from the options.

Next, keep headings and paragraphs together, keep lines together, prevent paragraphs from splitting between pages, or prevent single lines, prevent one line from hanging on another.

Your Google Docs may show page breaks when you and your team edit, but your text will be grouped as selected when you print.

Figure C

Three different line and paragraph spacing options allow you to control and retain text together when printing. The text and lines may appear to be paginated (upper left),[単一行の防止]Because the option is selected (upper right), the print output (image below) keeps the content together on the page.

4. How to overlay an image above or below the text in Google Docs

You can adjust the image inserted in Google Docs to be a text background or overlay (Figure D). The image behind the text can be a great must-head for your newsletter. This also allows you to place captions directly on top of the image, for example. Be sure to use contrasting colors to ensure the visibility of the text. Conversely, the image before the text may appear to have words growing from the image or hanging below the image.

See: How well does Google Docs spelling and grammar checking work? (TechRepublic)

To change the layer of the inserted image, click (or tap) the image to select it and[テキストの後ろ]or[テキストの前]Select an icon. Or select an image and then[フォーマット],[フォーマット]Select in the order of. Image | Image Options | Text Wrap, Select Style (that is, after or before text). In Google Docs on Android, tap the image while editing the document and select the three vertical dot menus. Image Options | Image | Wrap text,[テキストの後ろ]or[テキストの前]Choose.

Figure D

You can choose to display the Google Docs image after or before the text.

5. How to present at a meeting with Google Docs

If you’re using Chrome on your computer, you’ll see an option to display Google Docs in Google Meet in the upper right (Figure E), blue[共有]A button is displayed. After joining a Google Meet session on your computer (such as in another tab in Chrome)[会議に出席]Select an icon. The system automatically recognizes that you are in an active meeting and[会議にタブを表示]You need to show the button. Select that button to view the document within Meet.

See: How to use the new Google Docs comparison feature (TechRepublic)

If you’re not in an active Google Meet session[会議に出席]Select the icon to display the Google Meet calendar event scheduled for the day on your system. All of these Present to Meet features also work with Google Sheets and Google Slides in Chrome on your computer’s web.

Figure E

Google Docs in Chrome on the web allows you to view your files in an active Google Meet session using the Always-on Present to Meet icon.

Which feature do you use most often?

Which of these features do you use most often? Or are there any other relatively recent Google Docs enhancements you’re evaluating? How often do you use the @Smart Chip option? Please tell us your experience of using Google Docs in Chrome on the web and how these features became in the comments below or on Twitter (@awolber).

Google Weekly Newsletter

Learn how to get the most out of Google Docs, Google Cloud Platform, Google Apps, Chrome OS, and all other Google products used in your business environment.Delivery on friday

See also sign up now

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techrepublic.com/article/5-google-docs-features-you-might-not-know/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos