CO Expert – Commercial Observer





Style and substance are inextricably linked, as both innovation and data collection laid the foundation for future technology in real estate.

The first IGNITE event of the latest Commercial Observer Forum, which spans three days, identifies the opportunities the real estate technology (proptech) sector has created for growth within the industry.

The panelists strongly agreed with the widespread need for technology to collect and analyze data, but there is one caveat. To be effective, use the collected data in a creative way to push the boundaries established by the industry and then one company.

Jake Fingert, General Partner of Camber Creek, said:

He spoke with CO Proptech Correspondent Phil Russoas and Tishman Speyer’s Managing Director Jenny Wong on the “Its Easy As (Series) A, B, C” panel.

(From left to right, from top) Jake Fingert, Jenny Wong, Colin Yasukochi, Zander Geronimos, Eric Roseman, Michael Phillips, LD Salmanson, Carlo Scissura, James Donaghy, Gregg Pasquarelli, Thomas Scarangello

Proptech’s innovation means not only reassessing building technology, but also reinterpreting every aspect of the real estate life cycle.

“For us, the practical definition of proptech is actually very broad,” Wong said. “It ranges from construction technology to technology that people who come into contact with real estate may use.

The widespread integration of creative technology solutions requires the recruitment of the right people.

Panelists need to find individuals with the right skill set for long-term success, rather than hiring people who specialize in a particular technology, in a second-day discussion entitled “Discovering Technical Talent.” I emphasized sex.

Zander Geronimos, Head of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development at MetaProp, said: “It really is to solve the problem.

He spoke with Colin Yasukochi, executive director of CBRE’s Tech Insights Center, and Eric Roseman, vice president of technology and innovation at Lincoln Property Company, who agreed to the need to find a problem solver.

Roseman also identified the additional attributes that new employees are looking for. Individuals who are humble, empathetic, and communicative are best suited.

In addition to the growing standards of talent, there is yet another quality flexibility that is essential for innovating the industry. Flexibility has been a broad response to pandemics, but the ability to adapt is also a tool that helps both create and leverage opportunities.

In fact, we categorized panelist real estate in “Seeing the Future: What’s Next?” As an opportunity-driven environment. Changes in expectations across the industry have increased the space for creative solutions, so those who have adapted to take advantage of such changes have succeeded and those who have chosen to remain stagnant are locked out. there is a possibility.

Michael Phillips, Principal and President of Jamestown, said: “People left behind are at great risk.

Other panelists included Cherre’s CEO and co-founder, LD Salmanson, and HqO’s co-founder and CEO, Chase Garbarino.

(From left to right, from top) Jonathan Mechanic, Scott Lechler, Michael Turner, Karen Quintana, Stephen Martinovich, Ali Lasteger, David Vincent, Richard Chela, Mitchell Moinian, Jeremy Bernard, William Elder, Nadir Settles.

Philips then pointed out the future of the office, how the landlord would guide the tenant, and how the boss would guide the employee to the workspace.

Last year, social ties were put on hold, so the issues are summarized in collaboration and engagement issues. Landlords who can enhance office connectivity will be most successful.

Therefore, by identifying the needs of the tenant, the owner can succeed. Data collection tools are important to assist in analyzing tenant patterns, schedules, settings, and space usage.

But perhaps the data itself is less important than how it is interpreted.

Carlo Scissura, President and CEO of the New York Building Congress, talks with James Donaghy, Executive Chairman of the STO Building Group, on the final panel at the time, “Investing in the Building Environment: How Technology Transforms Design and Construction.” Did. Gregg Pasquarelli, founder of SHoP Architects. Thomas Scalangelo, Executive Chairman of Thornton Tomasetti.

Like previous panelists, these men emphasized the need for data collection. But instead of keeping the data in the enterprise, they suggested a collaborative approach where the reason wasn’t as selfless as one might think.

With the rise of both machine learning and artificial intelligence, it is important to obtain extensive, timely and high quality data. Sharing is the most effective way to retrieve such data.

Scarangello briefly stated that the best way to take advantage of technology in business is to quickly learn and fail the fast processes facilitated by cumulative data.

The real challenge is not to collect data, but to choose how to use information to drive your business.

The data continued to steer the conversation and continued until the second day of the forum. Moderators Jonathan Mechanic, Fried, Frank, Harris, Schreiber & Jacobson’s Real Estate Partner and Chairman talk to RXR Realty CEO and Chairman Scott Lechler in “Accelerating Innovation to Improve Real Estate” Did.

Rechler called the data the biggest gap in the real estate industry and described it as “the crude oil of that knowledge economy.” But now that technology is pervasive in the industry, data collection has the potential to improve building operations, customer service, and business mechanisms. Rechler believes that data forms the baseline for such growth and function.

Andrew Coen, a CO staff writer, continued a conversation with Stefan Martinovic, Vice President of Data Partnerships at Placer.ai, about the impact of COVID on data. Ari Rastegar, Founder and CEO of Rastegar Property Company. David Vincent, Investment Products Specialist at Cadre. In The Dawn of Data, these panelists focused on the need to bring data collection as close to real-time as possible.

But unlike experts in the field of design and construction, panelists said that having the same data as other companies could do more harm than facilitate operations. Technology can dominate its competitors, but only if those competitors are not familiar with the conclusions drawn from the same data.

“As a real estate investment company, it’s very difficult to get a differentiated view if you’re using the same data as others,” Vincent said.

“If everyone looks at the same data and draws the same conclusions, the value is essentially zero,” Rastegar added.

Panelists Karen Quintana (Vice President of Digital Products at the International WELL Building Institute) and Michael Turner (President of Oxford Properties Group) have switched gears to “increase the value of real estate by making buildings smarter” by collecting data. Discussed how to use the indicated trends.

(From left to right, from top) Matt McKinney, Suze McKinney, Nikki Greenberg, Faye Penn, Shonte Eldridge, Adam Rashid, Dan Doctrov.

Last year, tenants changed the way they interact with their workspaces, requiring landlords to create experiential offices to drive their business.

“The purpose of the office is not to provide shelter,” Quintana said. “We don’t even offer desktops anymore. It’s about providing some form of employee experience that helps your brand, helps your engagement, builds your team, and helps your business move forward. ..

The number of days in the final panel has expanded based on the sentiment that the future of office engagement is empirical. COWeb Editor Nicholas Rizzi led the “Flexibility and Campus Effects: Key Trends in Office Innovation” panel and welcomed Jeremy Bernard, North American CEO of essensys. William Elder, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of RXR Realtys New York City. Nadir Settles, Managing Director of Nuveen and Head of the New York Region.

Later, CO co-editor Tom Acitelli, along with Eden Health CEO Matt McCambridge and Sterling Bay Life Sciences Principal and Director Suzet McKinney, “design a better tenant experience within the hybrid workplace.” Did.

In addition to the data, much of the forum conversation was centered around climate change.

“As you know, real estate is the biggest pollutant in any industry,” said Richard Chera, co-founder and managing director of Crown Acquisitions. He spoke with Mitchell Moinian, Principal of the Moinian Group, on the Real Estate Disruptor Generation Panel.

Faypen, New York City Economic Development Corporation’s Senior Vice President of Initiatives, also emphasized sustainability. She outlined some of the technologies already in place to improve both the sustainability and fairness of New York City real estate. Regulations such as Ground Method 97 focus on improving energy levels over the next few years.

“Purpose and innovation can really go together,” she said, predicting her vision for the next step in Manhattan. She spoke with Nikki Greenberg, the founder of a future real estate consultancy, at the “Multipurpose Development with Technology to Keep the City Competitive” event.

Dividing from the city’s focus, “The rise of smart cities led the conversation between Amazon Web Services Executive Government Advisor Shonté Eldridge and JBG SMITH Senior Vice President Adam Rashid.

They defined smart cities as a digital space where modern technology facilitates engagement.

“Ultimately, the big vision is this place where everything is seamlessly connected in real time,” said Rashid, detailing what a smart city will look like. He outlined technologies such as outdoor 5G and urban data centers as just a few of the tools that can create such digitized cities.

Regarding smart city negatives, Sidewalk Labs Chairman and CEO Dan Doctoroff warns against racial, social and financial inequality that technology could worsen if cities become more digital. Did. Digital infrastructure such as outdoor 5G mentioned above can only be extended to specific areas. Therefore, most are extended to wealthy territories, except for a large number of people.

“We need to think more holistically about how we grow,” Dr. Off said in a one-on-one discussion with CO Editor-in-Chief Max Gross, ending the final keynote with a positive note. I did. If the city is fully digital, Dr. Off, a former Deputy Mayor of New York City, said he wants technology to make urban spaces smarter, fairer and better.

