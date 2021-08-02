Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Fold 3 leaked





It’s been over a week before Samsung Unpacked, but the leakers haven’t stopped sharing images of what Korean tech giants are planning for the event. Before the launch, new photos have appeared that show the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Buds 2, and Galaxy Watch 4 even more clearly.

Leaker Snoopytech posted a series of leaked images showing the Z Fold 3 in different colors and detailed shots of the selfie cam under the phone display that are barely understandable. Samsung is working on a front camera that can be placed under the phone display to remove potential distractions and hide the camera’s presence when not in use. However, Samsung has not yet used this technology in real-world retail devices, and until recently it was unclear whether under-display cameras could be used with the Z Fold 3.

The Z Fold 3 has the same overall design as its predecessor, but with some notable updates, such as a smoother, less bulky rear camera module and a small bezel that surrounds the display. And while Leak doesn’t mention tons in terms of specs, the Z Fold 3 is rumored to have a main 7.55-inch foldable display, so it needs to be about the same size as the previous Galaxy Folds. there is.

According to the German tech site Winfuture.de, we now have something that looks like the official press rendering of both Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to become a more sophisticated and compact phone in Samsung’s upcoming foldable phone lineup. As you can see here, the Z Flip 3 retains the same general design as its predecessor, but with a slightly larger exterior cover screen. Unlike its big siblings, the Z Flip 3 isn’t expected to come with native stylus support, but Samsung’s improved foldable screen technology should somehow improve durability.

But one of the big questions these leaked photos haven’t answered is whether Samsung’s new folds still have creases that bend the phone screen in half, or Samsung makes the folds a thing of the past. Whether it succeeded or not. The Z Flip 3 seems to be positioned as Samsung’s more lifestyle-oriented foldable phone. These leaked photos suggest that mobile phones are available in a wide range of colors, including black, light purple, dark green, and gold. The Z Flip 3 is rumored to start at $ 1,000, which is a bit complicated. Choosing between a phone with a standard glass display or a phone with a more sophisticated foldable screen can be difficult because it’s the same price.

Galaxy Buds 2 may be a replacement for the original Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds +. As shown here, the buds have a simple and streamlined design and are available in several colors (black, white and green). A major upgrade to Samsung’s new mainstream wireless earphones will support some sort of active noise cancellation. Previously, if you needed Samsung earphones with ANC, you had to choose the more expensive Galaxy Buds Pro or use Galaxy Buds Live, but Buds Lives ANC is due to its unique open acoustic design. , Not as powerful as its competitors. ..

The Galaxy Buds 2 comes in a wireless charging case and is also waterproof to IPX2 (enough to protect against sweat and small splashes). Europe is reportedly priced at € 149, so it’s very likely that it will be priced similar at around $ 150 in the United States.

Finally, 91mobiles posted some leaked photos of the following Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, including part of the device setup process. Technically, this could allow these leaked images to actually get a glimpse of Samsung’s new One UI Watch. Unfortunately, the leaked setup image only shows the intro and timeset menu, so it’s hard to really understand how One UI Watch actually looks and works.

The Galaxy 4 Watch Classics design looks like a tactile rotating bezel with two separate buttons on the right side of the watch that you can use to interact with menus and apps.

At this point, virtually all gadgets that Samsung expects to announce next week have somehow been revealed. And while waiting to learn more about the official specifications and pricing of each device, Samsung’s upcoming product launch between two new foldable phones, a new OS for the next smartwatch, and a new pair of wireless earphones. Something for everyone at the event. Stay tuned for news and official information as we approach Unpacked on August 11th.

