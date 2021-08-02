Israeli technical delegation led by JVP in Paris discusses innovation center





An Israeli tech delegation led by Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) founder and chairman Eller Margarit will visit Paris at the end of last month to discuss the expansion of European JVP portfolio companies with senior innovation executives and French banks and I met a leader of a financial institution. We also established the Margarit Startup City Innovation Center in Paris.

The trip to Paris discussed the establishment of the Margarit Startup City Paris Innovation Hub following a preliminary visit by Margarit in May. Margarit met with French officials such as Bruno Lemaire, Minister of Finance of France, to discuss establishing a Global Innovation Center in the city based on the model Margarit established in Jerusalem and New York.

The delegation, consisting of 12 CEOs and executives from JVP’s senior portfolio companies such as Earnix, AnyClip, ThetaRay, Secret Double Octopus and Morphisec, met with the head of innovation at the Elysee Palace of the Ministry of Digital Affairs. And the city of Paris.

The delegation began its visit to the Elysee Palace by meeting with President Emmanuel Macron’s senior economic unit, led by Alexis Seidenweber, who is leading the president’s efforts in the field of innovation. The conference included a detailed presentation of each company, their respective areas of activity, and expansion plans in Europe.

Zajdenweber emphasized that France, like Israel’s “startup state” model, is very interested in advancing the global dimension of high-tech innovation and transforming France into an international hub of innovation. According to a JVP statement, their plan is not only to make France a country that fosters start-ups, but also to make it a global giant that produces unicorns.

The delegation also met with Pnlope Komits, Deputy Mayor of Paris, confirming the city’s mission to promote cooperation with Israel in technical areas such as food technology and agricultural technology.

Komits and Margalit also discussed the efforts being made to establish Paris as an innovation hub. For startups around the world. The two agreed to arrange for the Mayor of Paris to visit Israel as early as the winter of 2021 to become familiar with Israel’s local technology ecosystem.

“The visit of the Israeli delegation is of great interest, along with the companies that represent the forefront of Israeli technology,” Margarit said. “Most companies here have 30 or 40 percent of their revenue in Europe. With the changes in London, they are looking for a new European hub. In France, Israeli innovation is considered a model and We have a strong desire to invest in it and allow Israeli companies to enter Paris smoothly. “

The Innovation Center will initially house 30 Israeli companies, Margarit said. Currently there are 650 Israeli startups in New York, France’s goal is to be the center of activity in Europe, and 350 Israeli startups will be placed there in the next three to four years.

In addition to meetings with government officials, Israeli delegations will meet with major investment institutions, financial system managers, major local businesses, and senior economic organizations, including BNP Paribas, whose international headquarters is in Paris. It was held. , Credit Agricole and other entities.

“I would like to help you set up an innovation center in Paris. We talked about your initiative with the CEO of an insurance company in Paris and two of the big asset managers, and everyone was very enthusiastic. In addition to what we get from official support from governments, government agencies and BNP Paribas, we are confident that this wonderful venture will be able to involve many of the largest companies in the financial and non-financial world. The President of Corporate Banking and Instituteal Banking and Exane said in a personal address to Erel Margalit.

