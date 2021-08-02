QuotaPath Earns $ 21.3M, Eterneva Raises $ 10M, Other Austin Tech News





With so much new funding in Austin’s tech scene, these companies are just beginning to take an innovative approach to modernizing our lives. Read on to find out how. This is a weekly update of the built-in Austin.

The spot secured $ 17.5M. Whether skiing, snowboarding or cycling, Spot strives to provide customized accident insurance on demand. The startup has just completed its latest funding round, led by GreatPoint Ventures, and is investing in building teams, establishing new partnerships, and accelerating marketing efforts. [FinSMEs]

QuotaPath has withdrawn $ 21.3M. Based in Philadelphia and Austin, QuotaPath has seen a lot of growth lately with a platform that provides commission tracking solutions to sales and revenue teams. Currently, the company’s platform has 5,000 users, and the company has increased its revenue by 600% since January this year. QuotaPath plans to double its 28-person team by the end of the year with Series A funding led by Insight Partners. [TechCrunch]

This Week’s Austin Tech Quarts

The end-of-life space is very old and is a transaction. It’s an industry that affects all of us, but we don’t see any innovation and feel that we don’t really touch the experience people really want. We really need a better way to honor, commemorate, feel special and meaningful, and really fit today’s way of life and the way we want to die, not the way we lived and died hundreds of years ago. Eterneva CEO and co-founder Adelle Archer

Eterneva has raised $ 10 million. Innovating space at the end of life, the company’s technology transforms the ashes of its customers’ loved ones into customized diamonds. Eterneva recorded triple-digit year-over-year growth in its services and has raised $ 16.7 million in venture capital to date. After the latest funding round led by Tiger Management, Eterneva wants to continue its growth momentum and establish a new partnership with the funeral hall. [Built In Austin]

ConverseNow has withdrawn $ 15M. Bringing restaurant drive-through to the future, the startup offers AI assistants to accept customer orders through several different channels. To date, ConverseNows tech has processed over 1.5 million orders. After raising Series A funding led by Craft Ventures, startups are investing in product development and expanding their team. [Built In Austin]

Squire will raise an additional $ 60 million. The company has landed a Series D round led by Tiger Global, providing a platform aimed at helping barbers run their businesses. The round will bring its valuation to $ 750 million, helping to continue expanding our business in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company also plans to increase its workforce, including hiring at its Austin sales office. [TechCrunch]

Literati has added new executive hires. Litterati, a subscription-based book club platform, continues to grow. We just announced the addition of Nathan Satter, Vice President of Engineering. In addition to overseeing the company’s engineering team, former Houzz Sutter is responsible for book discovery, personalization, and building a community-based reading experience. [Literati]

