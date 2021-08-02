How Royal Caribbean invested in new port projects and technologies during the closure of the cruise industry





The Royal Caribbean may have been closed for 15 months, but that doesn’t mean that behind-the-scenes work on new innovations and ideas announced in the months leading up to the outage has ceased.

There may not have been many public updates about what’s happening, but Royal Caribbean prioritizes specific initiatives and expansions, and the company is ready to make exciting new announcements when the cruise ship returns. I tried to do it.

These initiatives are overseen by Jay Schneider, Chief Product Innovation Officer, Royal Caribbean Group. His job is to combine product development and experience, managing Royal Caribbean technology and private destination innovation.

So what has the Royal Caribbean done in all these months? And what changes, additions, and new services can be expected as cruise ships resume operations? I asked Mr. Schneider what was behind the Royal Caribbean proverbial curtain.

Continuous investment

First and foremost, Schneider pointed out the fact that his team invested in creating a new technology foundation to support initiatives that proved important to success during a shutdown. Very difficult and very expensive. “

This included reducing friction at check-in, checking emuster and folio was a good idea before shutdown, and became important for reducing social distance and touchpoints.

More importantly, Royal Caribbean never stops working on digital projects, a lesson learned from the days of the last smartphone app, RoyaliQ.

“If you remember our RoyaliQ app, I think it’s one of the mistakes we made,” Schneider admitted.

“We stopped investing in it, and it just stagnated, so you’ll see us continue to improve, add and edit the Royal Caribbean app and build the product.”

Chat function

According to Schneider, the chat feature was ready to be deployed shortly before the pandemic occurred, but is now available on all ships in the fleet.

Schneider confirmed that the chat feature is now available for the entire fleet. “When you return all the ships, all the ships will chat.”

Royal Beach Club

In March 2020, Royal Caribbean announced the Royal Beach Club in Nassau. This is an extension of the area sailed by Royal Caribbean cruise ships, with the option for guests to go there or do something else at their destination.

Schneider confirmed that the first Royal Beach Club was in Nassau, known as the Royal Beach Club on Paradise Island. After that, the Perfect Day project will continue. “We will continue to build the Royal Beach Club. The first project is here in Nassau. It will be the Royal Beach Club on Paradise Island. And we will continue to expand our Perfect Day portfolio.” “

“We have announced that we have signed a lease agreement with the government, which means that the total area is 20 acres, 13 of which are privately owned and 7 acres of government land are rented.”

“We will continue to move forward in that program.”

Paradise Island’s Royal Beach Club accommodates 3,500 guests per day.

The Bahamas also has another project at Freeport on Grand Bahama.

According to Schneider, the project is still moving forward: “It’s moving forward. It’s a long process and we hope it will be completed in the near future as we are still working on a legal agreement. I’m out “

So which project is right for your situation? Schneider will only say a few things that have changed in the last 15 months that may or may not change Royal Caribbean’s plans.

“First, the destination is evolving. That is, the destination is out of the pandemic, so the situation is different.”

“Second, guests are evolving and constantly updating the slate of where they want to go, so by combining these factors with formulas, you can think of where you want to go.”

Read more: Royal Caribbean plans to build a cruise resort in the Bahamas are still alive

Amplification returns

One of the many projects that had to be canceled was a ship upgrade under the Royal Amplified program. These updates seem to be delayed, but have not been rejected.

“We will take up amplification again. We will continue to make sure that the amplification we have is working.”

Moreover, the construction of new ships will never stop. “Our new shipbuilding portfolio never stops. We will continue to build great ships.”

“You’ll see new concepts emerging on future ships, and you’ll see experimenting with new and fun ways to help people have a great vacation.”

Read more: What was added to each Royal Caribbean ship during the Royal Amplified refurbishment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.royalcaribbeanblog.com/2021/08/02/how-royal-caribbean-invested-new-port-projects-and-tech-during-the-cruise-industry The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos