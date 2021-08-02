Twitter adds third-party sign-up with Apple or Google





Twitter has introduced third-party login support to allow users to create accounts and log in to social networks using their Apple or Google accounts (via 9to5Mac). Currently, there doesn’t seem to be a way to link your Apple or Google account to your existing Twitter account. As a result, third-party logins are restricted (at least for now) to accounts created using this feature.

This feature was reportedly introduced in Twitter beta last month, but is now more widely available. I was able to set up a Twitter account using my Apple account. This process seemed to be a more streamlined version of the normal sign-up process, with no emails or passwords to process. When you sign in with Google, the profile picture you use for your Google account.

Easily sign on and start scrolling the timeline.

Now, when you log in or sign up to join a conversation on Twitter, you have the option to use: Google account on the app and the web, or Apple ID on iOS, soon on the web

Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) August 2, 2021

At this time, the sign-in experience is not universal. You can sign in with Google on iOS, Android, and the web, but signing in with Apple is currently only for iOS (web support is coming soon, according to Twitter support). The current version of the Twitter for Mac desktop app doesn’t seem to support either login method.

On Android, it doesn’t seem to be possible to sign in to an account created by Apple,[Appleで続行]There is no button. Also, using traditional Twitter sign-on with an Apple ID password didn’t seem to work.

In addition, after creating an account with Apple login, the page prompts for the current password, so it seems that the password cannot be changed. The Twitter support page has the ability to disconnect your Apple or Google account, but only on the web where Apple users can’t log in yet. (Google users can perform a password reset after disconnecting their account.) I contacted Twitter to clarify if this process works, otherwise, or is currently not possible. ..

It’s no coincidence that Signing Google and Signing Apple launch at the same time. Apple’s App Store guidelines require Apple to be included as an option if your app allows other third-party logins.

