Rainbow Six Siege Extraction Event Starts Tomorrow





Last week we reported on a new limited-time event called “Containment” coming to Rainbow Six Siege. This seemed to work with the next Rainbow Six Extraction. Ubisoft has confirmed that the Siege Containment event is genuine. It started on August 3rd and is inspired by the next Rainbow Six game.

The release date of Rainbow Six Extraction has been postponed several times, but you’ll have the chance to taste the new title in the new Nest Destruction game mode, which will be available tomorrow and will continue until August 24th. Even better, Siege gets a free weekend from August 13th to 15th, so anyone can give it a try.

The containment event will take place entirely in a reworked version of the consulate map overrun by the Chimera Parasites of Rainbow Six Extraction. The attacking team is tasked with destroying the nests in the consulate, and the infected defender controlled by the player must stop them.

Defenders can only use melee attacks, but their health and speed have improved, as well as Arni’s punches and Orix’s special abilities, such as breaking through walls and barricades. Attackers, on the other hand, have standard loadouts with no qualifiers and have limited access to operator choices.

It’s a survival battle against new threats! Play Containment, a limited-time in-game event inspired by Rainbow Six Extraction. Don’t miss the chance to recruit teams, experience a whole new game mode and unlock free content! Play from August 3rd to 24th. pic.twitter.com/ dGlbtS0yHR

— Rainbow Six Siege (@ Rainbow6Game) August 2, 2021

The limited-time event comes with 33 unique items that players can unlock for the operator, such as headgear, uniforms, and weapon skins, as well as limited-time customization items that can be purchased from the store.

