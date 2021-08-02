Heinz goes beyond beans to drive health and sustainability innovation





Through the latest Future Food-Tech innovation challenges, the company is looking for start-ups developing solutions that bring legumes and legumes as consumer menu applications or ingredients.

Erik-Jan Ransdorp, R & D Better Meals & EMEA, Director of Kraft Heinz International, said global food and beverage giants want to respond as quickly as possible to the changes seen in the market.

“Whenever we talk to consumers, we communicate the same five basic needs of affordable, delicious, convenient, healthy and sustainable products. It’s difficult to combine all these needs into one product. is.

Therefore, he urged start-ups to focus on these five key areas. Solutions include, but are not limited to, treatment, biotransformation, fortification provision, prevention of antitrophin factors, improvement of protein quality, improvement of intestinal health, and achievement of satiety.

Beans: Sleeping superfood giant

Kraft Heinz has a strong agricultural foundation and already works with 320 different external partners. He explained that he wanted to continue to be relevant in the future. As a result, the company identified baked beans as the “sleeping giant” in its portfolio. Lancedolp explained that beans boast great health qualifications that are not fully utilized. Heinz Baked Beans uses navy beans, also known as Halicot Beans. They are always fiber-rich and always protein-rich. Are you making the most of it? I’m not sure yet. I think you can do a lot more with these superfoods.

He added: There is ongoing debate that plant-based meat substitutes do not have the same essential amino acids as meat. Can you find the solution?

Beans also have sustainability benefits, especially with respect to the use of water during production. He claimed that 1,480 liters of water were needed to make 100 g of beef, compared to 103 liters to make the same amount of red beans.

Look at legumes and legumes

But Kraft Heinz may be looking beyond beans to other areas in promoting health and sustainability. “In order to carry out our own strategy, we have to rely solely on beans. We cannot make innovative products based solely on beans. Not only beans, but especially legume families. You also need to look. This is really interesting. Look because they all have the same kind of nutritional and sustainable benefits. I’m open to everything and I don’t exclude anything ..

Technology is another area the company is trying to leverage, he said. One area is the QR code for food packaging to better communicate food traceability, allow customers to discover the origin of foodstuffs, and track the movement of foodstuffs and their foodstuffs throughout every step in the supply chain. is.

He said that the use of the Tertiary Industrial Revolution could make significant improvements. We manufacture baked beans in all different languages ​​for many markets. However, having only one QR code makes production much easier and produces less waste and residue. It can make our lives much easier, just as smartphones have already made our lives easier.

The company is also interested in companies that focus on controlled environmental agriculture. I think agricultural innovation is a really interesting area. Look at vertical farming with specific lighting and climate control. I think it’s really interesting what’s happening there, especially from a sustainability perspective.

