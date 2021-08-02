Apple bans “Tinder for anti-vaxxers” from the App Store





Apple has banned dating and friendship apps for unvaccinated people from the App Store, but Tinder for so-called anti-vaccines will continue to be available on Android devices.

After Bloomberg asked the company for comment, Unjected, which claims itself as a safe space for unvaccinated people to meet uncensored through business, friendship, or love, was banned from the Apples App Store.

Apple said that Unjected improperly referred to the COVID-19 pandemic in comments or themes, according to an email from the company to Unjected shared with The Post.

However, Unjected is still available on the Google Play store, promoting an unfounded claim about the COVID-19 vaccine, stating that the vaccine is releasing dangerous spelomers. ”

The app was released by two Hawaiian women in May, shortly after apps such as Tinder and Bumble announced incentives for users to get vaccinated.

The app includes features such as chat rooms, matches, and directories for unvaccinated people-friendly businesses, but the company has removed social feeds containing incorrect information at Google’s request. .. Co-creator Shelbeat Muson is a 27-year-old photographer and mother. On Maui, Hawaii told the post.

As of Saturday, Unjected was also running an anti-vax Instagram account with nearly 25,000 followers, but the account was banned by noon on Monday. She said Thomson currently runs another account with few followers.

In July, President Joe Biden accused Instagram-owning social media platforms like Facebook for not doing enough to fight lies about the corona virus vaccine.

They are killing people, Biden said about Facebook, but he later returned a comment.

Thomson, a 37-year-old spa manager who founded the app with his mother Heather Pile, said he believed Apple, Google and Facebook had unfairly censored her.

According to Thomson, the antibacs community was mislabeled, but it’s not. “It wasn’t a compulsory vaccination. It should be just a choice.

Google didn’t immediately respond to the request for comment.

