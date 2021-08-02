Twitch to test new stream display ads that keep showing streams during ads





Twitch is listening to community feedback from the UserVoice forums on ads that hurt your favorite streamers and will start testing new types of ads that don’t overwrite the broadcast.

Stream Display Ads (SDA) are 10-second display ads that appear on your channel without overwhelming the stream. These ads are banners that are built into the video player and shift the video, but the viewer can see and hear the creator while it is displayed.

I’m trying out a new ad format, Stream Display Ads.

These are less confusing ads that allow you to see and hear creators while your viewers are on display. Creators receive advertising revenue for each SDA displayed. This is an optional feature.

Creators don’t have to do anything to implement these ads or change their layout. They dynamically change the video player automatically. This means that while a small banner pushes the streamer’s video slightly or into the corner to show ads, the viewer can experience a full broadcast.

Twitch is promoting this initiative as a less confusing way to serve ads and improve the overall viewing experience on the platform.

As with regular ads, creators can earn advertising revenue for each SDA that appears like regular ads and opt out of using this feature from the creator dashboard of the affiliate menu. However, this is listed as a test payment structure during feature deployment and is subject to change at a later date. Revenues earned through SDA will be added to the creator’s regular monthly payments.

Viewers will not be able to close or minimize the SDA during the 10 second run time, and Twitch will initially test the SDA three times an hour per stream. This is up to 8 per hour and follows the same author rules. That is, if the streamer provides the subscriber with ad-free viewing, the SDA will not play to the subscriber either.

It’s still unclear how the SDA rollout will work and how new ads will be implemented in Twitch Streamer’s current ad space. However, Twitch has confirmed that these new ads do not contribute to pre-roll free time at release.

