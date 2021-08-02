21 Israeli technology companies selected for Taiwan’s accelerator program





A major Taiwanese organization has selected 21 Israeli technology companies for three accelerator programs aimed at facilitating entry into Taiwan and other East Asian markets.

Innovation to Industry (i2i), a Taipei-based innovation and technology company that has grown from a Taiwanese government-run incubator, launched a $ 70 million program last year, IP LaunchPad, to facilitate technology collaboration between Israeli companies and Taiwanese industry. Was launched. The vision was to provide Israeli start-ups with exposure to Taiwan, the center for launching operations, validating technology and expanding into the East Asian market with strong strategic partners.

Related: Taiwanese companies set up a $ 70 million program to invest in Israeli start-ups

The first cohort consisted of 25 early-stage Israeli startups in health technology, cybersecurity, and AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things).

Last week, i2i launched 10 Israeli companies at a high level, following initial funding and initial sales focused on healthcare digitization, renewable energy, AI, IoT, 5G and cybersecurity. Announcing a new cohort. The organization has also launched two additional programs. The IPPlus program is a continuation program for first-round veterans and veteran Israeli companies wishing to enter new markets. The IP Sustainability Program will be implemented in collaboration with the Israeli NGO Start-Up Nation Central. Make progress in the area of ​​sustainability.

Representatives of Israeli companies who have chosen to participate in the IP2 program by i2i, and representatives of Israeli program partners.Photo: Nati Levi

Of the 21 selected startups participating in the three programs, six are for sale, including Onvego, the developer of the voice solution platform contracted with Syscom, one of Taiwan’s leading system integration players. Signed a contract or clinical trial contract. InCyber ​​has signed a deal with Lydsec, a cybersecurity startup specializing in internal threats and a leading security authentication solution provider. Cellwize is a mobile network automation provider working with telecommunications company eFormula Technology.

In addition, Israeli medical technology startup OutSense Diagnostics, the developer of IoT sensors for health monitoring and early detection of illness, has signed a clinical trial agreement with ShowChwan, Taiwan’s leading medical system. Israeli Industry 4.0 company Quality Line has signed a contract with Might Electronics. According to a press release, Fairtility, a provider of AI solutions that increase the efficiency of in vitro fertilization (IVF), has signed a contract with Nuwa Healthcare, a pharmaceutical and medical group for reproductive and fertility treatments in Asia.

The process of choosing a start began in about six months through the Israeli consulting firm Healthier Globe, led by Rani Shifron. The company, which operates IP programs locally, specializes in helping start-ups and organizations launch businesses in developing global markets.

Dr. Gary Gong, chairman of i2i, said last year that the program began following a recent visit to Israel, familiarity with Israel’s innovation industry and a vision of strategic cooperation. At the time, Dr. Gong said he believed that integrating Israel’s innovation industry with Taiwan’s hardware and healthcare industry would facilitate Taiwan’s industrial innovation.

Held on July 27, 2021, an event announcing the 21 companies selected to participate in three soft landing programs in Taiwan, broadcast online simultaneously in Israel and Taiwan. Photo: i2i

The three programs, IP LaunchPad, IP Plus and IP Sustainability, run at the Startup Terrace Innovation Center in Taipei. The center is a $ 2.5 billion complex that provides coworking spaces, exhibition centers, offices and housing, and is the Small Business Department of Taiwan’s Ministry of Economy (MOEA). The complex is home to 106 entrepreneurs from more than 12 countries.

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter Subscribe

As part of the operation, Taiwan’s i2i team will act as a local division of Israeli companies to help promote exposure in Taiwan. An advisory board consisting of a group of experts and key industry leaders provides the Israeli team with access to government, corporate and investment offices that meet the operational needs of Israeli companies.

“We have been maintaining the momentum of program success since last year and seeing how the Israeli and Taiwanese ecosystems complement each other to create technical and business success stories.” Ho Chin-Tsang, Director of SME Management (SMEA), said. , Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

TSENG, director of the Taipei City Bureau of Economy and Culture in Stanley Two-Tel Aviv, said Taiwan and Israel have been working closely together for many years, pointing out agreements on agriculture, environmental protection, energy, water technology, IT and telecommunications. Stated.

Via Taiwan, Taipei, AIX

“Israel’s innovation is known around the world. We are pleased that the IP LaunchPad program has expanded existing collaboration and created Israeli-Taiwan collaboration in new areas for the second consecutive year. Includes a new program that was co-founded, “he said.

See also: Emerging market central signage trades with Taiwan’s i2i to set up Finder platform

Omer Caspian, head of the Israeli Economic and Trade Mission in Taipei, said the IP Ranchpad program “not only reflects the mutual benefits of innovation and technical cooperation between Taiwan and Israel, but also has a great long-term relationship. It reflects the potential. ” Partnership between both people. “

An online event was held Thursday in Tel Aviv and Taipei to announce the signed agreement with the selected companies.

Recent reports have positioned Taiwan as Asia’s top-performing economy in 2020 amid strong demand for Taiwan’s high-tech exports, especially semiconductors. The Taiwanese government estimates that the economic growth rate in 2020 will be 2.98%, which is higher than China’s 2.3% growth rate in the same year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nocamels.com/2021/08/21-israeli-tech-taiwan-accelerator-program/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos