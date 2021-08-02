Fans walk in circles for days at GTA Online Tuner





The latest big update to Grand Theft Auto Online, the Los Santo Tuner, gives the Rockstars MMO-lite a fast and furious feel. But now that the tire smoke is gone, many are dissatisfied with the amount of crushing needed to unlock everything. Others use rubber bands, batteries, and other tricks and tools to level up while doing AFK for hours and fill the lobby with ignorant players walking in a circle.

The GTA Onlines Tuners update has been well received by players who have been running informal car competitions and races for years. However, Tuner’s new Tuner Reputation System is not very well received given how long it takes to earn rewards and make progress.

As a member of Carmeet, you can earn Tuner XP to level up your rep meter and unlock new items such as auto parts. But to get some things, you need to level up a lot. The Tuner Responsible System is maximal at rank 1000, but most of the unlocks players care about are unlocked around 100. However, the only way to reach this level is to test and participate in a new car, so it will take a lot of time to reach this level. Hanging out at a tuner race or at a car meeting. Many are trapped in the last part after realizing that it can be abused for experience.

Players were immediately thinking of ways to walk the characters in the game without direct human input. You can probably move around while you sleep or work. In theory, some of that nasty Tuner XP can be crushed for several days at a time. This is AF King’s convention and nothing new in GTA Online. Many players, including myself, have been doing it for years in different games. However, the tuner update has a lobby filled with AF Kings that allow players to unlock some of the higher level auto parts.

G / O media may receive fees

As the popular GTA online player Dirty_Worka has discovered, many public car competitions are full of random players doing endless circles. A few days ago, when I was driving in the car, I noticed that I would meet soon for other reasons, but I wasn’t thinking about anything at the time.

You can find different methods and strategies for AFKing on Tuners updates on Reddit and YouTube. Depending on your platform, you can use rubber bands for analog sticks, flip the controller over and use its weight to push down sticks and buttons, perhaps the smartest and weirdest way to do it. Place one battery on the keyboard.

Interestingly, by this new tuner update developer, Rockstar Games actually seems to be limiting some AFK methods. Players report that when they go to AFK while watching TV in their apartment or office, they are getting kicked. If that old method works, it doesn’t matter. Players who want to reach rank level 100, 500 or higher can only earn XP during a car meeting or a race on a newly added tram. That’s why AFK players use handy tricks to fill the car’s meat lobby, make circles, and hang out on the menu after leaving the car’s meat test track. Both methods work, but they are time consuming. Based on some calculations, it may take several days to reach higher levels using these AFK methods. Players have reported that above level 100, the amount of XP that needs to be leveled significantly reduces the usefulness of these methods.

Of course, if you’re busy going to school or working, it’s great to be able to earn some ranks during your life. But I point out that Rockstar wasn’t meant to spend so much time and effort finding a way to not play GTA Online.

However, I don’t think it’s worth keeping the console running for hours or days at a time just to unlock in-game paint jobs and rims. It’s probably best to play as much as you can, and don’t worry about making everything as fast as possible.

