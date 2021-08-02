Google, Facebook and more announce remarkable pandemic profits





While the country’s struggle with COVID-19 continues, many of America’s largest tech companies have announced huge quarterly earnings this week. The continuation of the technology sector’s pandemic mid-term financial crisis goes against many SMEs that continue to face challenges amid a turbulent financial recovery.

On Tuesday, Apple reported that it had earned $ 21.7 billion in the last three months ending July 26, almost doubling the $ 11.2 billion it earned in the same period last year. According to the Cupertino company, iPhone sales made nearly $ 40 billion last quarter, compared to $ 26.4 billion last year. In the three months ending June 30, Microsoft reported a net profit of $ 16.5 billion on Tuesday. This is an increase of almost 50% from last year’s $ 11.2 billion report.

Also on Tuesday, Google’s parent company Alphabet reported a staggering 166% increase in net profit compared to last year’s revenue. Alphabet reported a net profit of $ 18.5 billion over the three months to June 30, compared to $ 6.96 billion earned during the same period in 2020.

“”[R]etail has contributed significantly to the year-over-year growth in the advertising business, “Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said at the company’s financial results briefing. “Travel, financial services and media entertainment were also very strong contributors.”

Facebook announced on Wednesday that it doubled its quarterly net profit and reported $ 10.3 billion in the three months to June 30. In contrast, net income for the same period in 2020 was $ 5.2 billion.

Tesla reported a dramatic increase in gross gross profit for the quarter on Monday, saying second-quarter revenues increased 128% from $ 1.3 billion in the year-ago quarter to $ 2.9 billion.

Amazon continued to grow record-breakingly during the pandemic process, making no exception to its peers. On July 29, quarterly net profit increased by 50%, with revenue of $ 7.8 billion in the three months leading up to June 30. Net income for the same period in 2020 was $ 5.2 billion.

Strong earnings from Big Tech are consistent with the US Department of Commerce reporting on Wednesday that gross domestic product had recovered from the massive blow caused by the pandemic. However, the unemployment rate is still high and economic inequality continues to worsen amid inflationary concerns, and profits are rising.

SMEs continue to face uncertainties towards a full recovery to pre-pandemic norms, creating a striking contrast between these huge technology revenues. About 120,000 SMEs were closed in the first year of the pandemic, according to a report released this spring by Federal Reserve Board economists. Also, in the FRB SME Credit Survey released in February, 64% of SMEs applied for further government support, and 39% of their owners said that unless the business returned to 2019 levels. I thought the business would fail without it.

Today, the biggest challenge for SMEs seems to be a serious labor shortage. According to a National Federation of Independent Businesses survey released in March, 42% of business owners were unable to fill a job.

In addition, the current housing crisis and rising housing costs in some places have made it impossible for many small business owners to pay their rent. According to an April report released by Small Business Majority, “Almost half (46%) of companies with less than $ 100,000 in commercial space earn one month’s rent compared to 36% of large companies. I’m late. “

While tech revenue seems ready to continue, many corporate leaders in the revenue call say that the lasting impact of COVID-19 and the rampaging delta variant of future supply chains and revenue. He expressed concern about how to confuse expectations.

“”[A]It has been proven many times over the last 18 months, but progress is not guaranteed, “Apple CEO Tim Cook said in the company’s July 27 earnings call. “The uneven recovery to a pandemic and the proliferation of Delta variants in many countries around the world have once again shown us that the path to recovery will be a winding path.”

Still, surprisingly, technology leaders took advantage of the revenue-calling opportunity to draw a bright picture of the role of technology and how innovation continues to improve our lives. And Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was keen to evoke the latest tech buzzwords in search of the consistent meaning of “Metaverse.”

“So what is the Metaverse? It’s a virtual environment … and I believe it’s the successor to the mobile Internet,” Zuckerberg said Wednesday in a Facebook earnings announcement. “From phone and PC apps to immersive virtual reality and augmented reality devices, you’ll be able to access the Metaverse from different devices with different levels of fidelity. The decisive quality of the Metaverse is presence. This is your feeling. “I’m really with someone else or somewhere else.”

As income inequality grows nationwide, so does the economic situation. Major tech companies seem to be growing up on a steadily rising tide. Those who have failed to lift many other boats.

