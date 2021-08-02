These new legislation will help accelerate the growth of Alabamas’ innovation economy





Governor of Alabama, Kay Ivy, hosted a commemorative bill signing ceremony for House Building 540 and House Building 609 on July 29. This is two key elements of the Innovation Act passed by the 2021 State Legislature. These bills, recommended by the Alabama Innovation Commission, will promote comprehensive innovation and shape the future of state entrepreneurship.

Innovation is an important part of Alabama’s past, present and future, according to Ivy. We are excited to celebrate the passage of a visionary law that will enable the sustainable growth of Alabamas’ business. I commend the work of the Commission and its leadership. It will continue to advance the nation and promote a diverse and resilient economy.

Alabama has set up a new innovation company that is an incentive from Vimeo’s Alabama News Center.

Committee members, entrepreneurs, and lawmakers gathered at the Alabama Legislature to commemorate the enactment of Alabama’s innovation policy.

House Building 540, sponsored by Tuscaloosa Rep. Billpool, has established Alabama Innovation Corporation, a public-private partnership dedicated to the growth of the state’s technology and innovation ecosystem. House Building 609, sponsored by Opera Squid Rep. Jeremy Gray and Birmingham Senator Rodger Smitherman, has created an Innovation Alabama Matching Program supervised by Innovation Corporation. The program awards federal awards to Alabama-based Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) winners.

These innovative and smart policies will shape the future of Alabama and dramatically increase Alabama’s competitiveness in the global economy, said Commission Chairman Poole. Through the leadership of Governor Iveys, the Alabama Innovation Commission continues to work together to develop breakthrough opportunities to map Alabama as a leader in innovation.

The Alabama Innovation Commission met in Montgomery on Thursday as part of its work to grow Alabama’s innovation economy. (Dennis Washington / Alabama News Center)

Since its inception in July 2020, the Commission has celebrated many milestones, including:

The announcement of the January interim report helped facilitate the passage of these two bills. Partnership with Hoover Institution, a public policy think tank affiliated with Stanford University. This partnership allows professionals and leading scholars to review and provide recommendations on Alabama’s innovation, education, and economic development topics. Alabama Innovation Corporation and SBIR / STTR Matching Grant Program founded.

The committee is made up of the most talented innovators, private sector experts, and policy makers throughout the state, and our work is to support the growth of technology accelerators and early-stage businesses, and ultimately. Will create a 21st century workforce for the next generation of Alabama. Senator Greg Reed, vice chairman of the Alabama Innovation Commission, said. We have been successful in the past year and our work is still in its infancy.

The Commission’s next steps include providing a report of key findings on how Alabamas’ innovation economy and technology-related industries continue to grow. The report will be submitted to Ivey by October 31st and will focus on policy recommendations to support and grow the Alabama innovation economy. Contains the findings of the Hoover Institution.

The Alabama Innovation Commission and its subcommittees also met on July 29 to discuss the final recommendations for the report. The next committee is Thursday, September 23rd. The committee is open to the public for practical participation.

