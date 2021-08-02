Square makes a big bet on the wave after paying now to play a game-changing afterpay game





Square Inc. sees Buy-Now Pay-Later (BNPL) as a game-changing $ 29 billion deal that helps an analyst join the FinTech wave that transformed the Afterpays native payment experience. ) Operator Afterpay Ltd. Will be acquired.Started to gain traction in Australia and the United States

Through the Square SQ transaction announced on Sunday night, + 10.16% are ready to expand reach to larger merchants and internationally while promoting important links between consumer and seller businesses. It seems. The company will also introduce users of Squares’ consumer Cash App products to Afterpays APT, + 18.77% AFTPY, and + 35.16% installments. This allows you to challenge the traditional credit model and make interest-free purchases.

In trading on Monday after the announcement, Square shares have risen by more than 11%.

Square has already taken some early steps to integrate merchant and consumer businesses through rewards, but afterpay contracts allow companies to connect between these two businesses in a more substantive way. You should be able to promote it. Square sees Afterpays BNPL products as a perk that can attract more people to the Cash App mobile wallet and invite them to shop at partner stores that use Afterpay installment technology.

In essence, Afterpay addresses almost every major challenge facing Square’s ambition to become the dominant payments ecosystem, Bernstein analyst Harshita Rawat said in a note to clients: I am writing in.

Connecting merchants and Cash App businesses is Square’s Holy Grail, according to Rawat, and could get the company on track to accelerate long-term growth. While Cash App is known to be exposed to users without bank accounts in the Southern and Southeastern United States, Afterpay is richer and coastal, so the customer bases of both companies are also very synergistic. She states that it is a target.

In general, Squares’ revenue is almost entirely from the United States, but Afterpay gets a large portion from Australia and Europe.

Daniel Perlin, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said the Afterpays global base of over 100,000 merchants needs to accelerate Squares’ growth by larger distributors and invest in new regions while further strengthening merchant acquisitions. I commented that there is. Afterpay gets most of its amount from corporate merchants.

Square also has the opportunity to introduce financial services to Afterpay customers, including brokerage platforms and money transfer capabilities.

Buy Now and Pay Later: Afterpay, Klarna, Affirm, and Rivals Want to Dominate the United States

In the long run, the deal will give Square the opportunity to participate in the BNPL rush, which has begun to wave in the United States after great success in markets such as Australia and Sweden. In Australia, BNPL goes beyond e-commerce, from medical expenses to local services, people use services for in-store purchases, and the word afterpay is now treated as a verb. At the afterpay board of directors.

He told MarketWatch that this would see a global pop-up in all categories where digital payments exist today. This will be part of what has traditionally gone through credit card rails.

According to Squares’ investment presentation, some of Afterpays’ promises extend to the discovery of merchants as the app helps them drive lead generation and consumer engagement. The company plans to integrate that component into Cash App.

In Australia, Stalder states that Afterpay transformed its approach into an offline world at an AfterpayDay event similar to Amazon.com Inc.’s AMZN, + 0.12% PrimeDay. In addition to promoting online transactions for afterpay users, the company worked with merchants to promote face-to-face discounts, allowing afterpay signs to be placed throughout the mall.

He said this was something he had never seen in the US market. This shows that afterpay and retail partnerships go far beyond payment types, given the focus on driving volume growth.

BNPL is the fastest growing online payment type in the United States and the United Kingdom. According to a recent FIS industry report, the overall BNPL market growth rate is projected to be 33% over the next three years.

The transaction price will be 42 times the Afterpays revenue for the fiscal year ending June, but BTIG analyst Mark Palmer said that afterpay recorded nearly 100% revenue growth in the 2021 fiscal year, which is an implicit multiple of its positive revenue. Writes that it doesn’t seem to be that steep. Australia’s largest buyout afterpay with a premium of over 30% was finally over, he continued.

