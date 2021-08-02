Found a woman from the infamous Blizzard Wow Panel





Xantia hasn’t spent much time on Twitter, so she learned that California was suing Activision Blizzard a few days later on suspicion of sexual harassment and discrimination. She didn’t think she was the face of a debate about the suspicious past blizzard with a woman until her friend sent her a message on Facebook. She says it felt like a Leonardo DiCaprio meme pointing to the TV screen.

It’s really strange to see all this reported on the question I asked 11 years ago. Xantia, who preferred to use the World of Warcraft handle to protect her privacy, told Kotaku in a telephone interview. It was just surreal.

In response to a staff email sent by Blizzard President J. Allen Black, a clip of all the male panels of World of Warcraft developers who despised and rejected Xantia’s question at BlizzCon 2010 reappeared around July 23. In it, Black called for recent claims about the company’s problems, even expressing shock and disappointment at the idea that the company may have a history of sexism. But then people began to circulate the video on the panel. There, instead of calling out to his colleagues and objecting to the audience’s booing of Xantia, he just joked and laughed with them.

The video was new to some, but for many it symbolizes the rotten culture at the heart of Blizzard, and what, if not evidence of the hostility around the game towards women. The year was there too.

Zantia said it’s hard to hear your voice when there are a lot of people getting in shape. I think that’s one of the reasons why the video spread by word of mouth. This is just an example of many of the current problems in the industry as a whole. A panel of men who run the company can be completely dismissed, and at the same time a small group of women cheers in the audience, which can quickly drown in men’s boos.

Xantia is playing games as far as I can remember, and some of her favorite games happen to be created by Blizzard. She got the original Diablo in high school, fell in love with StarCraft, and eventually found a way to the huge online community of World of Warcraft.saw [Blizzard] Apart from many other major developers, she said they seemed to really care about their fan base.

Alexstrasza first featured in World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Image: Blizzard

By 2010, she was in graduate school and decided to go to BlizzCon not only as a fan, but also as a potential networking opportunity to find a job in the video game industry. According to Xantia, it was like a kid at a candy shop.

And that’s why she asked the World of Warcraft panel in Hall D of the Anaheim Convention Center why many of their strong female characters seemed to have just come out of the Victoria’s Secret catalog. ..

I went up the line like 20 or 30 minutes [for fan questions] Thinking, what’s the best way to say this? Hey, for some major female characters, can they at least wear pants?

Wrath of the Lich King, an extension of the latest World of Warcraft of the time, introduced a new female character named Alexstrasza, a powerful dragon queen empowered to monitor all life. Meanwhile, her outfit was red bikini armor. I remember doing the quest chain, and my reaction was just like, oh, now, you had to make fun of me, Xantia said.

And with Alexstrasza in mind, in front of BlizzCon cameras and thousands of audiences, we asked panels such as Brack, Greg Street, Tom Chilton, and Alex Afrisiabi to design more diverse female characters.

At the time, game director Tom Chilton replied which catalog he wanted him to leave. I feel you, and we absolutely want to change our female character, so yeah, it’s good to choose another catalog, Alex Afrasiabi said. The rest of the panel laughed. Black tried to keep joking. Xantia was eventually prompted to go off the line, but couldn’t answer her question.

I tell you, it’s funny, I didn’t think much about it at the time, just because it’s so daunting, she told Kotaku. You get up there, you get nervous because you are filmed, you are streamed, and you are easily in front of an audience of thousands. On top of that, ask the panel in front of this huge screen. There you are looking at yourself and ask the question. So it’s hard to even keep your thoughts straight. And I consistently summarize it, ask that question, and they make a joke. I like how to laugh and then they keep going. I’m OK, I don’t think I’m going to get a follow-up opportunity. OK, I was fired, it’s great.

She said she then came to her saying that quite a few women and some men were grateful for her question. Despite Blizzard being fired, he noticed that other players were lending their support. Still, the whole experience disappointed her a bit.

To be honest, she said that the sound booed by many of them bothered me more than being fired in a way. You had the first cheers from the women in the crowd, then just a wave of boos.

But while this clip now shows what’s wrong with Blizzard and the gaming industry as a whole, it didn’t necessarily stick to Xantia in the months and years that followed.

I didn’t think much about it. Because there is always a certain amount of sexism in the gaming industry, we try our best to roll our eyes and ignore it and try to evaluate things. You like it, Xantia said.

At that time, I loved Diablo II. Do you like the Amazon character model? No, it’s not. Hell, one of my first memories of the game was excited about the first Tomb Raider game. It’s so cool and has a female protagonist.And you see the first model of Lara Croft in the game and you look like ah, cool, awesome, awesome

When she recalls this memory, her voice has an audible malaise. The 2010 BlizzCon panel was normal. The mask wasn’t slipping in front of thousands of people in the video. It’s what she’s come to expect from a space dominated by a man who cares little about anyone else, and as the California proceedings and new reports confirm, they are sometimes apparent to the women around them. It was dangerous.

Afrasiabi is one of the only people named in a California lawsuit and has been accused of sexually harassing and groping for a female Blizzard employee. It also accused him of having a Cosby Suite at BlizzCon where he would prey on women.

Based on images taken by Kotaku, Cosby Suite is a real liquor-filled party room at BlizzCon 2013, with Afrasiabi and others posing with giant portraits of comedians. Activision Blizzard has confirmed with Kotaku that Activision Blizzard ended last year due to fraud. Black, the only other person named in a California lawsuit for failing to address a sexual harassment complaint against Afrasiabi, is still in charge of Blizzard.

Whenever you start explaining yourself to that extent, it’s no longer an apology-fans from the BlizzCon 2010 panel

Despite his experience at the panel, Xantia said he tried to get a job at Blizzard in the Strategic Initiatives division around 2012 and had been running for some time until it was finally rejected. At the time, I was pretty sad about it, but the guy says he’s lucky with your failure, she said. I feel like I’ve dodged a bullet there.

After the BlizzCon 2010 moment resurfaced, former World of Warcraft lead designer Greg Street, now at Riot Games, used Twitter to apologize for a slightly winding tweet thread. He first qualified the silly answer, saying that it could be difficult to tell who was asking the question. He also said the developers were nervous in front of the crowd, fearing they might say something wrong. Eventually he calmed down, I find the video embarrassing, and I apologize to the player who asked the question and everyone else who was disappointed with our answer.

Xantia said that what was so strange to see the video come back after more than a decade was seeing a Streets-like reaction.

I think Greg Street now knows who I am. How nice. all right. Also, it wasn’t really an apology, but make sure you do. She said whatever she put to sleep at night. I was joking with a friend when I saw it, just when you saw everything he wrote about it, you know, oh, I can’t see her reaction Was, I couldn’t see her face, and how he was disappointed with all of this. Yeah, but your ears were working well. Have you ever heard hundreds of people boo me? Hey guys, come on, what did you need to say it wasn’t cool? Whenever you start explaining yourself to that extent, it’s no longer an apology.

Xantia believes Blizzard also needs to be more candid.

One of the biggest things they can do is actually be honest and make sure that such boys’ clubs don’t go beyond blame, she said. It has to be more than just a show. We did the penance of these couples and now everything is better. In reality, I think a fundamental reassessment is needed.

Xantias found that recent actions by other developers at Activision Blizzard, such as open letters and strikes, are optimistic. And no matter how strange it was to play such a visible role in the ongoing public protests after all these years, she now has a positive contribution to her negative experience. I hope you are.

She said I got a fair amount of attention to all of this when Im was connecting only tangentially. I think the important voice is that for the women who were actually in Blizzard, they had to endure much more than just being fired at the tournament.

There are worse reasons than getting infected with a virus. And if this really helps make a difference, it’s pretty small, but it’s still going to be a very good one born from a silly moment.

