The creators of Grand Theft Auto predicted disappointing sales and stock prices fell





August 2 (Reuters)-Video game maker Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO.O) postponed the release of two titles on Monday, with lower-than-expected second-quarter adjusted sales. Has cut its stake in the aftermarket by nearly 3%.

The creators of Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption also maintained their annual earnings forecasts and didn’t reveal which games were behind, but said the pandemic played no role in the decision to move the release.

Earlier this year, Take-Two avoided investor concerns about pipeline stagnation by announcing plans to deliver more than 40 titles between 2023 and 2024.

However, after the pandemic game surge brought a 70% leap in 2020, its share has fallen by about 17% this year as well.

Companies such as Take-Two, Electronic Arts (EA.O) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) benefited from lockdown last year with gamers locked to the console, but to ease pandemic restraints. These benefits are beginning to decline as people are urged to leave. more.

Take-Two forecasts adjusted revenues of $ 815 million to $ 856 million in the second quarter, below analysts’ estimates of $ 890.7 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data. .. Adjusted sales forecasts for the full year were maintained between $ 3.2 billion and $ 3.3 billion, compared to $ 3.55 billion in 2021, an estimated $ 3.47 billion.

In a statement, Take-Two reiterated its outlook, saying, “Due to movements in the release schedule, two immersive core titles will shift more than previously expected in the second half of 2022.” Said.

CEO Strauss Zelnick told analysts that the company needs more time to “polish” the title.

On an adjusted basis, game publishers generated $ 711.4 million in first-quarter revenue, above the $ 687.6 million estimate.

Report by Tiyashi Datta in Bangalore. Edited by Devika Syamnath

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/technology/take-two-reiterates-annual-adjusted-sales-forecast-2021-08-02/

