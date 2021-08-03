Gambling Information Show Set to Start Digital-First Cheddar News





Get ready for the new weekly program, Cheddar Bets, announced on Monday. It promises to offer “the first exploration of the intersection of sports betting and financial markets.”

The agreement also establishes BetMGM as Cheddar News’ exclusive sports betting partner.

Cheddar News is focused on what’s next in the world of technology, science and innovation, and reaching out to modern news consumers, said Liam Roecklein, general manager of Cheddar News, in a statement. ..

Cheddar Bets has partnered with BetMGM to delve deeper into the world of sports betting and its impact on sports, technology, financial markets, regulation and more.

The show airs from New York’s bespoke BetMGM studio on Thursday at 4:30 pm and jumps into the weekly sports calendar seen through sports betting lenses and the impact on Wall Street. Cheddar Bets also provides insider access to the intelligence behind the book from BetMGM’s oddsmakers. The show will premiere on August 19th.

As BetMGM continues to invest in innovative sports betting content, we have found a great partner at Cheddar News, “said Matt Prevost, BetMGM’s Chief Revenue Officer.

The BetMGM app is available for both iOS and Android and can also be accessed from your desktop.

What is Cheddar News?

Cheddar News is a digital-first news network that provides “detailed reports and updates on technology, innovation, business, politics, media, entertainment, and cultural trends.”

Cheddar News’ daily shows include Wake Up with Cheddar, Opening Bell, Between Bells, Closing Bell, and Cheddar News Wrap.

The network also includes an original news series that includes All Hands: Race Toward Inclusion. This series focuses on the efforts needed to strive for diversity and equality across all sectors of the business. The prime-time show “None of the Above” and JD Durkin will explore the crossroads of politics, technology, business and science, and bring new news of the day.

Cheddar News is available on Hulu, YouTube TV, Pluto, Samsung TV + and also on major cable systems such as Optimum and Spectrum.

Cheddar News, owned and operated by AlticeUSA, is part of the Altice News Group and also includes hyperlocal news in the New York metropolitan area from News12 and the global and current business network i24NEWS.

