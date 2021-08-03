The U.S. government has calmly but firmly told Blue Origin that it already has a lunar ride in SpaceX, thanks to the register.





SpaceX will build a landing ship with NASA to carry the first American woman and the next American man on the moon after Uncle Sam dismissed the complaint that the $ 2.94 billion contract was unfairly given. it is clear.

In May, Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Dynetics, not owned by Bezos, formally protested in April the decision by the US space agency to use only Elon Musk’s SpaceX for its lunar landing project.

The deal was alleged to have returned to its promise to keep the process competitive, among other things, by funding multiple lunar hardware designs and ultimately choosing the best one for the mission. This stage should not have been given to only one party. After these complaints were submitted to the Government Accountability Office, an investigation was conducted and NASA suspended cooperation with SpaceX.

That’s the end of the investigation, the complaint was abandoned at the end of July, and NASA and SpaceX can continue to work together on a lander called the Human Landing System. The lander, along with astronauts, will be taken to the moon at the top of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket as part of NASA’s Artemis program.

NASA concluded that there was sufficient funding for one contract award in deciding the award.

In denying the protest, GAO first concluded that it did not violate procurement laws or regulations when NASA decided to award only one award.

Patton said he didn’t have enough money to fund all of NASA’s desire to move multiple manufacturers forward for a deal and later choose the best build for flight. Said that.

NASA’s announcement stipulates that the number of awards offered by government agencies depends on the amount of funding available for the program. In addition, this announcement reserves the right to make multiple awards, a single award, or no awards. all. NASA concluded that there was sufficient funding for a single contract award to reach the award decision.

GAO further concluded that NASA does not need to participate in discussions, amend or cancel the announcement as a result of the amount of funding available for the program. As a result, GAO denied protests that NASA acted improperly in awarding SpaceX a single award.

Dynetics has accepted GAO’s decision and said it will continue to compete for space contracts with other governments. Dynetics is grateful for GAO’s review of NASA’s decision on the human landing system, and although disappointed, says it will respect the GAO decision announced today.

We believe that healthy competition is needed to maintain the industrial base needed to achieve the key strategic goals of space exploration and national security. We will continue to pursue these opportunities with teams that help strengthen our broader industrial base, including international partnerships. Again, we appreciate GAO’s review of the decision and look forward to working with NASA on future HLS opportunities.

Just days before GAO announces its decision, Blue Origin’s supremo and billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos give NASA a $ 2 billion discount in an open letter that appears to have been submitted to a circular filing cabinet. Provided. The register is asking Blue Origin and SpaceX for comment.

NS [GAOs] NASA said in a statement that the decision would result in NASA signing a contract and eventually landing the first crew demonstration on the moon under the NASA Artemis program.

Importantly, GAO’s decision will allow NASA and SpaceX to establish a timeline for their crew to land on the moon for the first time in more than 50 years.

NASA hopes to use the SpaceX lander and SLS rocket to send astronauts to the Moon by 2023 at the earliest. For the first time since the Apollo program, NASA will send American astronauts back to the Moon and establish a long-term presence on the Moon, a priority of the Biden administration and essential to maintaining US leadership in space. I am aware of that.

Faced with last year’s challenges, NASA and its partners have made significant strides in advancing Artemis, including the successful hotfire test of the Space Launch System rocket. The unmanned spacecraft Artemis I is in orbit this year, and a manned Artemis II mission is planned for 2023.

It may be too ambitious. The Artemis program has repeatedly come to a dead end. Recent audits have suspected that the space agency could bring humans back to the moon by 2024, much less in just two years.

