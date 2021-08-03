New Bladder Cancer Test Launched in 2022-Med-Tech Innovation





Liquid biopsy provider Nonacus has partnered with the University of Birmingham to develop a non-invasive test for bladder cancer. It will be available by mid-2022.

The test uses Nonacas’ liquid biopsy technology and a panel of biomarkers validated by Dr. Rik Bryan and Dr. Douglas Ward of the Universities Blader Cancer Research Center to diagnose disease from urine samples.

In the UK, more than 100,000 people are referred annually to hospital clinics investigating bladder cancer, usually after shedding blood in the urine (hematuria). The first step in the study is usually a cystoscopy, in which a camera is inserted into the bladder. After that, about 12% are diagnosed with bladder cancer, usually after a second invasive procedure to extract a biopsy.

Dr. Brian, director of the Bladder Cancer Research Center, said: The blood visible in the urine should always be investigated, but more than 80% of people who have had a cystoscopy at a hematuria clinic are diagnosed as non-malignant or normal. Unfortunately, the remaining 20% ​​require more invasive steps to confirm the diagnosis. What is needed is a sensitive, specific, non-invasive test that can quickly determine who needs a biopsy and who does not, and it is clear to start with a urine test.

While the liquid biopsy approach is attractive, the low levels of tumor DNA in the background of DNA from normal tissue require sensitive analytical techniques to obtain accurate results. Prenatal testing to identify low levels of fetal DNA in maternal blood samples.

Researchers have used deep sequences of tumor DNA to identify mutations that are present in the majority of urothelial bladder cancer (UBC). Their study, funded by Cancer Research UK and MRC Confidence in Concept grants, included sequencing 23 genes from tumor samples collected from 956 newly diagnosed, untreated patients. I did. Deep sequencing of this gene identified 451 unique mutations present in more than 96% of tumors. Mutations were identifiable in urine samples collected at the same time as tumor sampling.

Mutant DNA in urine samples can be extracted from cancer cells released into the urine from the lining of the urinary tract or found as cell-free DNA fragments. However, extracting DNA from cancer cells provides a more reliable amount of DNA for the test, especially when only a small amount of urine is available. Combining the mutation panel with the molecular identifier and target capture technology provided by Nonacus Cell3 Target can provide more sensitive tests than the PCR-based approach.

The original study also determined the effects of mutations on cancer progression, time to recurrence, overall and disease-specific survival, and disease-specific survival in muscle-invasive patients with non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). I did. Bladder cancer (MIBC). This test may be used to stratify patients according to their risk.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/news/Medtech-Diagnostics-news/new-bladder-cancer-test-to-launch-in-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

