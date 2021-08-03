Google’s Pixel 6 smartphone has a chip designed in-house by Apple’s rivals





Google’s Pixel 6 smartphones come in several colors.

Google

On Monday, Google announced the latest generation of its flagship phone lines, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, to compete in the crowded areas dominated by Apple and Samsung. The 5G phones that will be released in the fall are equipped with a new system-on-chip designed in-house by Google.

Like most Android phone makers, Google has long relied on Qualcomm’s SOC to power its devices. However, by designing a unique processor that acts as the brain of the device, Google can better customize the chip to what it considers most important. A new chip called Tensor enhances computing power, enhances the video capabilities of Pixel smartphones, and offers features that lag behind rivals of previous Pixel models.

Cut chatter

The new chip is just part of a major overhaul of Google’s phone. The most notable hardware change is the black camera strip towards the top of the phone, which runs along the width of the back. In contrast, last year’s phone camera was housed in a small square in the upper left corner of the back. Both smartphones are equipped with a new sensor that captures 150% more light than the Pixel 5 and an ultra-wide-angle lens. The 6 Pro has an additional telephoto lens with a 4x optical zoom.

Also, the phone is more colorful than previous models and has pastel schemes such as green, blue and pink. The Pixel 6’s display is 6.4 inches and spans the entire front of the device, while the 6 Pro’s screen is 6.7 inches. Both are larger than last year’s 6-inch Pixel 5.

The price and specific release date have not yet been announced. Its predecessor, the Pixel 5, started at $ 699 and went on sale in October.

The Pixel 6 lineup is facing serious pressure as Google continues to struggle in the premium phone market. When it comes to smartphone software, Google’s Android is the most widely used mobile operating system in the world, powering about nine of the ten smartphones shipped worldwide. However, the company has been unable to gain traction with its own branded mobile phones, and sales have been sluggish for years. Google executives have accused Apple and Samsung of slowing down the fierce competition in the premium phone market in the past.

Google has designed a unique system-on-chip called Tensor.

Google

No company in the United States has been able to compete with the two giants. In the second quarter of 2021, Pixel owned 0.7% of the market, down from 1.3% in the year-ago quarter, according to Strategy Analytics. Still, Google defended its decision to continue investing in high-end mobile phones.

“Some of our goals are to show what Google can offer,” Rick Osterloh, senior vice president of hardware at Google, said in an interview last week. “There is a big segment of the market looking for the latest and we love to build technology, so we are trying to appeal to that part of the market as well.”

Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice President of Hardware at Google

Google’s move to design Pixel chips comes from software and hardware, as well as other tech giants taking more steps to develop the brains of their devices.

Samsung has long manufactured components for some devices, and Microsoft has partnered with Qualcomm to design processors for Surface devices. Apple, in particular, benefits from using its own chip for everything from iPhones to Macs. Apple’s in-house development allows Apple to focus on improving energy efficiency as well as powering the processor. Apple’s M1 computer silicon, launched in November on some Macs, is twice as powerful as its rival laptop chips and consumes a quarter of its battery life, Apple said when it announced the computer.

In the case of Google, the increased computing power of the Tensor chip will also improve the artificial intelligence of the Pixel. This includes improved speech recognition, such as text dictation, and higher-end photos, such as software upgrades to reduce photo blurring. “This is Pixel’s biggest innovation to date, designed in collaboration with the AI ​​and Android teams to deliver the best experience for the next few years at the crossroads of hardware, software and AI,” Google said. Said Sundar Pichai, CEO of. statement.

Qualcomm, which supplied Google with chips for previous Pixel models, downplayed the move and added that the Snapdragon processor remains “synonymous” with Android phones. “Qualcomm Technologies and Google have been partners for more than 15 years since they brought their first Android device to market,” a spokeswoman said in a statement. “We will work closely with Google on existing and future products based on the Snapdragon platform to provide the next generation user experience for the 5G era.”

The tension of the “distant past”

Device sales have become an important initiative for Google. This is because people access the Internet from more places than desktop computers. This was the primary contact when the tech giant was founded over 20 years ago. Today, people are instructing smart speakers to play carefully selected playlists, ordering takeaways over the phone, or creating jogging routes with a mapping app.

The phone has a camera strip that runs along the back.

Google

The more Google knows about people and their interests, the more valuable their ads are to marketers who pay the company to target potential buyers based on likes, dislikes, age, interests, and location. The company’s large-scale digital advertising business, which is being investigated by antitrust regulators, generates most of Google’s annual revenue of over $ 180 billion.

A major turning point in Google’s hardware operations was five years ago when the company hired former Motorola president Osterloh to lead a dedicated team focused on creating consumer devices. A year later, Google paid $ 1 billion to raise the ranks of hardware engineering through a deal with Taiwanese manufacturer HTC.

The announcement of the Pixel 6 will come after the Google phone team has faced confusion and confusion after the release of the previous model. Osterloh reportedly criticized the product decisions made during the development of the Pixel 4, whose sales were sluggish. Mario Queiroz, a former head of the Pixel division, left the company last year after leaving the smartphone team the previous year. Mark Levoy, who incorporated Google’s smartphone software into his mobile photo reader, also left last year.

Google will announce mobile phone prices in the fall.

Google

Currently working at Adobe, Levoy is known as a pioneer of “computational photography” that relies on software to improve images. He helped Pixel’s pioneers of several camera features, including portrait modes to make your smartphone photos look attractive and professionally taken, and night sites that brighten your photos in the dark. .. Many of the features he built for the search giant were praised by reviewers and consumers, and eventually went into competing devices such as Apple’s iPhone.

Osterloh refused to comment on the tensions in the Pixel division, only saying it was in the “distant past.” Google then reorganized the division, and Osterlow told CNET that he now leads the Pixel unit in addition to overseeing the wider Google hardware group.

As Google continues to struggle in the premium mobile device market, it faces criticisms about how serious it wants to be in the phone business, or whether it’s just an expensive hobby.

“We usually don’t talk about profit and loss,” Osterloh said. “But our purpose is not to lose money with this. We are certainly trying to manage this like a business.”

