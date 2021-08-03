What Google Cloud learned about interoperability from the Mayo Clinic





A little over a year ago, Google Cloud and Mayo Clinic formed a 10-year strategic partnership with the goal of building an assembly line for clinical AI tools. To support this, comprehensive, standardized datasets need to be rare in health care.

However, this process of aggregating healthcare data into the cloud has taken time, even for the Mayo Clinic, which has more tech resources than most tech resources. Part of the challenge was that engineers needed to evaluate various cloud configuration options, including network and security best practices.

Through this, in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic, Google Cloud will build the Healthcare Data Engine, a cloud-based tool for healthcare companies to aggregate and standardize data from medical records, claims, clinical trials, and research. It was useful for.

In a video interview, Marianne Slight, product manager for Google Cloud Healthcare Analytics, incorporated learning about this configuration and learning from other large organizations such as Mayo that brought protected health information to the cloud. ..

The platform aims to help healthcare systems capture real-time information to identify high-risk patients, allocate resources, and facilitate other important decisions. Prior to this, most healthcare systems used clinical data warehouses to manually aggregate data. This can be difficult to scale and stay up to date.

Knowing what kind of data source and format Mayo Clinic wants to use allowed Google to pay attention to what to build. As a cloud provider, Slight emphasized that Google Cloud can’t look at customer health data or train models with that data.

Jim Bantlock, Vice Chairman of Information Technology at Mayo Clinic, said in a news release that healthcare systems were hitting a wall with their ability to innovate using on-premises software.

There are numerous applications for this. For example, he said, building an ICU heads-up display where moments help the care team focus their attention when and where they need it most. Working with Google Cloud to transform healthcare, from creating better ways to care for patients remotely after discharge, to making it easier for patients to interact with us via mobile apps. Was building a platform for.

The Healthcare Data Engine is currently available as a pilot. Some Google customers are using it to carry out projects on population health and care transitions. Another project focuses specifically on health fairness and ensures that all patients are followed up by screening, Slight said.

Indiana University Health, one of Google’s pilot customers, is committed to using the platform to improve care delivery.

Google isn’t the only one working on this issue. Amazon recently launched Amazon Healthlake, a unique cloud-based system that helps healthcare companies store and analyze health information.

