Niantic rolls back pandemic changes to New Zealand and US Pokemon Go





Niantic has undone some of the pandemic-era changes made to Pokmon Go in the United States and New Zealand on Sunday. This includes reducing the distance from the actual location of Pokstops and Gyms. The company announced the change in June and decided to proceed with the plan despite the opposition to the change.

As part of a new update, the distance from the actual location will be effectively halved, from up to 80 meters (about 262 feet) for interacting with Pokstop to the original 40 meters (about 131 feet) of the game. .. , According to Dot Esports. There were multiple reasons to double the distance originally, from Niantic reducing congestion during a pandemic to making it a little easier to collect items theoretically without leaving the house. This change did not reinvent the game, but players saw the increased interaction distance as a valuable accessibility improvement that is now gone.

Pokemon Go returns to its old self

Niantic has also changed the effect of incense and the number of gifts you can receive in-game from Buddy Pokemon. As part of the changes that correspond to the COVID-19 pandemic, Niantic has made Pokemon-attracting incense items totally effective, but now only while you’re in motion. Similarly, gifts from Buddy Pokemon have been boosted up to 5 gifts at a time, up to 3 times a day, as part of the Niantics change, but after the latest update, these gifts from Buddy Pokemon The company says it will be less frequent.

Even if Niantic plans to make other changes to the process, such as increasing inventory size, these adjustments will start Pokemon Go to return to its pre-pandemic self. The remote raid, which is the ability to participate in big battles with the legendary Pokemon without being physically there, also sticks. However, Niantic plans to make a slight change to the $ 0.99 pop feature. In the future, trainers who join the raid remotely will do less damage than trainers who join the raid directly, according to Niantic.

In summary, this change seems to be aimed at pushing players back into the world and playing directly with more people. This makes sense given that Niantic bread and butter are collecting location data. The timing is a little disappointing. Cases of COVID-19 are increasing again in the United States due to delta variants, and finding a reason to gather in large groups to collect Pokemon is probably not high on anyone’s list.

A complete list of Pokemon Go changes can be found on the Niantics website.

