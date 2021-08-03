Halo Infinite Multiplayer Hands-On: Great Guns, Evil Bots





Over the weekend, 343 Industries had enthusiastic players check out Halo Infinites’ first public flight. On paper, this flight is a technical test to see how the server works under pressure and how the first bots in the series stack up against real human players. It was the purpose. But in reality, that meant one very simple thing: we had to play Frekin Halo Infinite! The flight officially ended just a few hours ago. Obviously, Kotakus’ biggest Halo fan staff writer, Ari Notis, and weekend editor Zack Zweizen were a little geeky about what we played.

Ali Notis: Zack! Both you and I spent most of this weekend playing with Halo Infinites dont-call-it-a-beta-but-cmon-its-basically-a-beta. How do you feel about the Infinites outlook after spending a hands-on time? For example, are you more optimistic than a month ago?

Zack Zwiezen: Much more optimistic! I was so disappointed with Halo 5 and overwhelmed by the last two Halo games created by Halo 4, 343, so I didn’t expect much from this beta, not the beta. The lack of subsequent updates made me nervous. So I went without knowing what to expect and was very excited to play Halo Infinite. This feels like a halo!

Ali: Yes! They really nailed what Halo feels here. That said, I know there was a lot of debate about what series entries would feel like, 5 cloaks, CE weapon designs, 3 single-use abilities, etc., but I don’t know. Hmm. It doesn’t feel like any other Halo. This seems entirely new and can be measured by its own benefits rather than comparing it to previous games.

Zack: Yeah, frankly, when I say I feel like a halo, I mean it feels like a halo! For example, the general mood and flow of the entire series, not a specific game. And you’re right, some of this feels like Halo 5, Halo Reach, Halo 3, and so on. But that’s a sign that 343 is trying to take advantage of its core Halo DNA, and I think it’s been successful at least from anything I played. So did you use that pistol? Fuck.

Ari: Duude, I love pistols this time. You can switch guns quickly, so it’s true to Sidekick, the origin of its name. (It must be a record of the time from T-minus to pun, right?) You just drop someone’s shield, whiplash it, and the game is over. But are you curious about how you felt about some of the new weapons? Or is it completely overhauled like a shotgun?

Zack: Oh … why did you bring out the shotgun so quickly? The new one is ok. fine. I don’t … it’s ok. I still think the loss of classic shots is terrible and probably illegal. I will overcome it someday. Not today. Not today!

Ali: Wait, are you gone? Or was it not included in this flight? (Why couldn’t I use some of the weapons shown on the trailer like the Energy Sword because I know that only some of all weapons have become this?)

Zack: I don’t know. Hopefully it will come back. As for other guns, I’m in love with a rifle like the DMR.

Ali: Commando?

Zack: Yeah, that’s right.

Screenshot: 343 Industries / Microsoft

Ali: So an interesting story about it I spent the whole day doing that DMR comparison first and using it as a one-shot rifle, like you (don’t rob my gamercard) .. I didn’t have a clue that it was automatic.

Zack: Oh, I think we have to fire you now. I’m sorry that it happened in the middle of such a VG chat, but it is. sorry.

Ali: Damn. RIP.

Zack: Did you play with the training bit? They are very smart and feel like they helped wrap my head in a lot of new guns.

Ali: [The VG Chat Slack channel is filled with an omnipresent cacophony of one thousand crickets.]

Zack: Ali! Go on … I’ve seen some people complain that this game is too late. I don’t know what you think about it, but I think Halo is slow.

Ari: Well, that goes back to the point you made about really nailing Halo’s sense of Infinite, right? At a basic level, Halo isn’t the speed of Battlefield, Titanfall, Apex, etc. The shooter genre has evolved significantly over the last six years since we last had Halo. Do you think people complaining about its relative slowness might be asking that it’s not Halo’s Halo if it makes sense?

Zack: Of course. I think most of the last decade has been spent by shooters like Titanfall and the new Dooms getting out of the slow sensation of console shooters of the past. Not surprisingly, many may be disappointed with their return to slower behavior. But I also think Halo needs to be Halo for it to succeed. This series has tried to compete directly with modern shooters in the past, but never landed correctly. For me, Halo isn’t about flying around the map like wildlife. It’s about moving with purpose, using level power weapons correctly, and trying to find good moments to attack.

Screenshot: 343 Industries / Microsoft

Ali: That’s right! So the Game Bar-no coolest addition, Grappleshot. Did you have a chance to use it a lot? I can’t believe it, so I wish I could cut it out, but I used it to hook-shot someone and hit it with a gravity hammer. This may have been the most thrilling thing I’ve ever done in a video game.

Zack: First of all, no, I don’t believe you at all. But I enjoyed the short time we spent together. I feel like I need a little more tuning and feedback. I felt like I couldn’t work on the place I thought I should be able to do. But in general, I think the resurgence of devices like the Halo 3 could be one of the less talked-about parts of Infinite. I think it’s a wise decision! I don’t know to have equipment instead of something like, the perks mean they are part of the match. Do you see people using grapple shots? Kill them and steal it for yourself. That’s good shit.

Ali: It’s certainly very cool, but do you think the device itself is or needs to be used more in the final release? You can activate 1 to 3 times for each gear. So every time you see someone using a shield wall or active camouflage, by the time you kill them, your chances are already gone. Do I need to use it up to 5 times, for example? Or will it allow players to spam shit from something like this?

Zack: I wish I could change that in different modes and playlists. At present, I think it is necessary to keep things low and use things wisely. This means that even if you kill someone and get a shield, it’s better to get your equipment from different places on the map. The place where things spawn. That said, I love the mode that just gives you endless grapple shots and shotguns.

Ali: Oh, I buy it as a standalone game.

Zack: This was a limited tech test and I understood it, but it was sad that I couldn’t get the vehicle. This is a big part of Halo’s formula, feeling how great it is, and Im is excited to see how the 343 handles the vehicle with Infinite.

Ari: It’s interesting because you can check it immediately in the customize menu. Maybe in the next test? I have other completely ridiculous ideas that I don’t understand right now because the community like Grappleshotgun (which should definitely be called) you mentioned comes up with which mode, or because you don’t have access to all weapons and vehicles. Want to know and settings etc.

Zack: Yeah. I’m excited about the Halo game! What a concept! But in reality, I’ve been so smart about playing Halo that it feels like a long time. And it’s even crazy to think that this is free to play. This game we are crazy about will just be free.

Ari: Yeah, given the free play nature and the fact that the 343 promises to update regularly for quite some time, multiplayer should be one of the biggest ever. Probably even bigger than Halo 3.

Zack: That’s very likely. Adding cross-play with PC and Xbox One reveals that 343 is working to get as many people as possible to play this new Halo game. cool. I miss playing a lot of Halo with people. Now everyone I know, not named Ari, has no excuse to skip the next multiplayer Halo game. However, there is still time before it is announced, and in the meantime you will have more opportunities to play these builds in development. I can’t wait to see how everything goes.

Ari: Yeah, no matter how great it feels and plays, obviously this is still an ongoing task. What is one of the things you want to change between now and the final launch? Of course, besides the watermelon that explodes realistically.

Zack: I don’t know if I’ll change anything other than something that definitely improves, such as performance or stability. Serious Halo experts will point out that the gun’s recoil is too great, or the crate is too small to provide enough coverage for certain routes, etc. But to me, this felt like a good, solid halo. And I hope 343 doesn’t worry too much about the thoughts of esports players. It doesn’t offend them, but balancing it in hell often spoils the fun of the game. (See: Destiny PvP.) I think what made the old Halo title so powerful was that there were few changes after the fact. Instead of asking the developer to adapt to you, you learn and adapt to the game.

Ari: That’s a great way to say it. You probably never really thought about how few patches or weekly tweaks you received in previous games. They just launched in scale and tandem. And from what we’ve seen so far, this weapon harvest and these three maps are really meticulously balanced. Assault rifles are good now!

Zack: Yeah! The idea that the game must be balanced comes to mind. But I hope Infinite doesn’t always try to change anything to soothe Twitch’s loud players. Oh, did you see those chickens on that one map?

Ali: Did I do that? I shot eight of them.

Zack: What a hell. You are a monster They just seemed to freeze!

Ari: You see, I had to practice my goals for some reason. Obviously skipped the weapon drill. As pointed out over the weekend, these bots weren’t ridiculous at all.

Screenshot: 343 Industries / Microsoft

Zack: Oh, those bots are very exciting to me. Does that mean my team has failed if someone gets angry?

Ari: That’s why you say it’s funny. (Also, before moving on, let’s make it clear that eight were exaggerated. In fact, it was three.) The best, but quietest, addition to Halo is that teammates are automatic. Is to fill an empty slot. -beta. I don’t even know if it’s possible to quantify how huge and very positive the change is.Not only as insurance for those who stop angry, but also as insurance for people with poor internet, power outages, and uncontrollable pets biting power cables.

Zack: It’s a clever addition and I think it would be of great help. I don’t know how many times a team will go to a match in an old Halo game where one player has stopped suffering alone. And I hope some of those AI smarts will also appear in the main campaign! Maybe my Marines won’t die in a few seconds anymore.

Ari: Cmon, Zack and Halo Infinites are really great, but let’s make them realistic here.

Zack: That’s true. What’s more, while Im happy Halo is evolving in several smart ways, it’s adding bots and training modes. I don’t want some of the classic parts to disappear. Dam Marine, I love you. I don’t want you to go.

