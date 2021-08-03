19 Steam Tips for PC Game Beginners and Power Users





Steam is the face of PC games. PC games aren’t just available on Valve’s video game marketplace. EpicGamesStore, GOG, and Xbox are also viable options, but Steam’s footprint and infamous seasonal sales make it a popular online retailer. In addition, the long-awaited debut of the Steam Deck Handheld in late 2021 could further brighten Steam’s public presence.

However, Steam is more than just a store. With its desktop client, you can organize your library, stream play sessions to your viewers, chat with your peers, and much more (Steam Deck is expected to include all of these features as well). In short, a lot is happening with Steam, but many of its more appealing and useful elements may go unnoticed by beginners and long-time users alike.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of Steam tips to help you get the most out of your application. This is an ever-growing list that grows over time.

So, launch your gaming desktop or laptop, launch Steam, and get ready to learn what Valve’s gaming software can really do with a little effort on your side.

Protect your account with Steam Guard

Security is important. It is not desirable for a disciple of Glengar League Renros to break into your Steam account and drive a malicious agenda. Of course, to prevent this, you need to use a strong password. However, you also need to supplement the password with an additional layer of security.

If your account has SteamGuard enabled, you will need to provide a special access code to verify your account on unrecognized devices. Depending on your Steam Guard settings, you will receive an email with a special code or you will get it from the Steam mobile app on your smartphone. To enable this, go to Steam> Settings> Accounts> Manage SteamGuard Account Security.

Join the Steam Beta

When you create a Steam account, sign up for publicly available features. However, if you’re particularly adventurous, you can join Steam Beta. That way, you’ll have access to features that are still in testing, such as the new storage manager that appears to be coming in anticipation of Steam Deck. Here’s how.

Go to Steam> Settings> Accounts and open the drop-down menu in the Beta Participation section. Select Steam Beta Update and[OK]Click to restart and you’re done. Valve now pushes the initial functionality in your way.

Manage libraries using collections

By default, Steam displays your games in a single vertical list in alphabetical order. If you don’t own many games, it gets the job done, but if you own close to 100, you may crave a better organization. Fortunately, Valve provides tools for organizing your libraries.

Right click on the name of the game[追加]>[新しいコレクション]Go to to create categories (such as action games and indie games) to organize your digital collection. The collection can be static or dynamic. For static collections, you can manually move the game to a category by right-clicking on the title and following the menu (or dragging it to your new home). Dynamic collections allow you to apply filters that automatically sort your games with the default Steam tags as your library grows in size.

Moreover,[コレクション]Click the icon to open a grid that displays the category you created in one easy-to-read central location.

Create a Steam shelf

Shelf is another way to view your game library.[シェルフの追加]>[シェルフの選択]Click to convert any collection into a shelf that scrolls horizontally. There are also some default non-collection options, such as all games and recent friend activities.

Add non-steam games to your library

The game you want to play may not be in the Steam store. For example, suppose Star Wars Battlefront II is on your wishlist for some strange reason. Battlefront II can only be purchased from Electronic Arts’ Origin shop (PC), so you’ll need to buy it directly from a company that gamers don’t like.

You download it, have fun shaking some lightsaber and pray that the loot box never comes back. But unfortunately, I don’t like the idea of ​​having two separate clients to launch the game. The valve has a remedy for that.

In the lower left corner of the interface[ゲームの追加]Click and[非Steamゲームの追加]Select to display Star Wars: Battlefront II or other PC games as part of your Steam library. Then select the title and[選択したプログラムの追加]Just click. that’s it!

Hide Steam games

You may need to hide the video game. It may be a title you rarely play, or there may be a game you love that you don’t want others to know you’re playing. After all, Colonel Sanders, who wants to roast because he owns I Love You! Finger Lickin’Good Dating Simulator?

It’s easy to hide the game. Right click on the title[管理]>[このゲームを非表示]Click. Currently, the only way to view a game in the library is to enter its name in the search box. To undo the act of disappearing, search for the game and[管理]>[非表示から削除]Click.

See the big picture

With Valve’s desire to make Steam part of its entertainment center, the company created Big Picture Mode, a streamlined interface designed for use on large screen monitors and televisions.

[表示]>[全体像モード]Click to activate. This interface allows you to navigate your game library, Steam store, community message board, and chat client using your gamepad, mouse, or the latest and greatest Steam controller.

Continue playing on another PC using the Steam cloud

Did you know that you can save your game progress to the cloud and resume your play session on another PC without missing a beat? By enabling the Steam Cloud (Steam> Settings> Cloud> Steam Sync enabled), your game saves will be stored on Valve’s servers and you can continue where you left off.

Please note that this feature is not available in all games. That said, many people support it.

Share your Steam game library

Just because your PC game library is digital doesn’t mean you can’t lend games to others in your home. Family Library Sharing allows you to lend your game to up to 10 other people on the same gaming PC.

Go to Steam> Settings> Family and[このコンピューターでライブラリ共有を承認する]Click the box to enable it. If you approve another user’s authentication request, that user can download and play the titles in the library. However, unless you need a third-party security key. You also get their own game saves, so you don’t have to worry about them ruining your progress.

Monitor frame rate

We really hate that frame rate counting has become a very important part of the discourse of online video games. The main reason is that few gamers understand the sacrifice they have to make someday to run the game at 60 frames per second. However, you may want to see how the rig pushes the polygons.

For example, suppose you want to see how your game works on a new GPU installed on your PC. Go to Steam> Settings> In-game and enable the FPS counter. Then launch the selected game and you’ll see a frame rate counter on your screen.

You can also enable high contrast color to make it easier to identify the counter on the screen and set the location on the screen.

Refunds for Steam games

Purchasing video games always carries a small amount of risk. It may not start. It may suffer from a terrible frame rate. It may simply stink. Thankfully, Valve’s refund program can mitigate these risks.

[ヘルプ]>[Steamサポート]Click to display a list of recent purchases on Steam. Clicking on a game and its corresponding issue will take you to a page where you can request a refund. Refund requests must be made within 2 weeks of purchase and the game must be played for less than 2 hours. Refunds for games, DLC, in-game purchases, pre-orders, and even hardware such as Steam controllers and Steam Link.

Note: Streets of Rage 4 is a great fighting game. I’ve mentioned it here just for demonstration purposes.

Editor-recommended cash trading cards

A few years ago, Valve introduced the Steam Trading Card. This is a digital card that you can earn just by playing the game. When you collect a set of cards by trading or buying, you can turn them into badges and wear them as badges of honor on your profile page. When you create a badge, you’ll also see your profile background, coupons, and chat emoji. But you don’t have to do those things.

Instead, you can sell your card on the Steam Community Market. To display the card[ユーザー名]>[インベントリ]Click. Then select the card and[販売]Click to enter the price,[OK]Click to sell.

The average drop per card is usually a few cents, but rare cards cost a little more. Prices will of course vary depending on the game and time involved. If you are one of the first people to sell your card on the community market, thirsty dogs often bite your price. I sold one card for over $ 5.

If you sell enough cards, you have enough money in your account to buy DLC and new games.

Give a game gift

The game is a great gift. Valve makes it easy to buy games for others. Just add the title to your Steam shopping cart as you did, but[自分で購入]Instead of clicking[ギフトとして購入]Click to select a person from your friends list. that’s it!

In addition, you can choose to send the game to the recipient’s Steam account immediately, or schedule it for delivery on birthdays, holidays, or other times.

Stream gameplay sessions

Steam is not a full-fledged video game livestreaming service like Twitch or Facebook Gaming, but it does provide broadcast capabilities so that friends can watch each other play. Click Steam> Settings> Broadcast to adjust the stream’s video resolution, privacy settings, maximum bitrate, and other important options.

Conversely, select a buddy from your friends list and[ゲームを見る]You can select to see what they are doing. You can also watch the public stream. Please note that you will need a third party solution to record the video.

For a detailed broadcast primer, see How to Get Started with Game Streaming: The Ultimate Guide.

Take a screenshot of Steam

If you just want to share an image of the game you’re playing instead of a video, press F12 to take a screenshot.On the game page[スクリーンショットライブラリの表示]Check out the screenshots of the game.[設定]>[ゲーム内]You can also change the screenshot hotkeys with.

Make up the gamepad

Valve recognizes that PC gamers use a variety of game controllers, so we’ve provided Steam with the tools they need to play on their favorite gamepads. Click Steam> Settings> Controller to set up custom settings for use in standard Steam view or panoramic mode.

Follow the Steam Curator

There are so many games on Steam, some very good and some bad, so it can be difficult to determine what is worth playing. Expert advice may be required. Follow the Steam Curator to see a handpicked list of recommended games from trusted publications and personalities, including PC Mag friends.

Turn Steam into a jukebox

Did you know that Steam has a built-in music player? You can add your PC’s music folder to your jukebox by going to Steam> Settings> Music (video game soundtracks from Steam are included by default). A very rudimentary player who can listen to tracks and create playlists. That’s all.[表示]>[音楽プレーヤー]Click to access the audio player.

Check proton compatibility

Like the previous Steam Machines, the next Steam Deck runs the Linux version as the primary operating system. So how do you play all Windows-based Steam games? The Proton Compatibility Layer allows developers to easily migrate Windows games to Linux with little additional work. Proton is already up and running, and you can check the ProtonDB database run by your fans to see if you need to adjust which Windows games work best and which Windows games work properly.

Other video game stories

This newsletter may contain advertisements, transactions, or affiliate links. By subscribing to the newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from the newsletter at any time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcmag.com/how-to/steam-tips-for-pc-gaming-noobs-and-power-users The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos