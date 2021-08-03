M1 Mac Mini Deals: Step Up 512GB Model at the Lowest Price Ever





The Mac Mini, along with its more mobile Mac cousins, the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, was one of the first Apple computers to abandon Intel silicon in favor of Apple’s new M1 processor. (Now you can also get an iPad Pro with an M1.) Testing of M1 machines has shown significantly better performance than previous machines and discounts on newer models.

You can find discounts on the M1 MacBook, but the Mac Mini is still the cheapest Mac OS computer. The baseline model of the M1 Mac Mini costs $ 699 and features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of solid-state drive. The step-up model costs $ 899 and doubles the storage capacity to 512GB. Amazon is currently offering a $ 40 discount on the baseline model and a $ 100 discount on the step-up model. The $ 100 discount reduces the price of the 512GB model to the lowest ever.

However, one of the benefits of paying the full amount and purchasing from Apple is that you can customize your machine to add RAM or high-capacity SSDs. Models sold by Amazon and other retailers, on the other hand, have a fixed configuration. Also, unlike most other desktops, the Mac Mini’s RAM is not user-upgradable. Apple’s M1 system-on-chip integrates CPU, GPU, RAM, and other components to improve power and efficiency, but the downside of this integration is the lack of DIMM slots that allow additional RAM after purchase. That is.

It’s worth noting that the Apple Store offers student discounts on education, and while some upgrades are also discounted, the new Mac Mini saves only $ 20. For example, doubling RAM to 16GB costs $ 180 for an education discount instead of the usual $ 200.

Apple may also find a refurbished M1 Mac Mini. Apple is now selling refurbished M1 Mac Minis on the Certified Refurbished Mac page. You can now get a refurbished M1 Mac Mini with a 256GB SSD for $ 589 for a $ 110 discount, or a step-up model with a 512GB SSD for $ 759 for a $ 140 discount. Refurbished inventory changes rapidly, so the M1 Mac Mini isn’t always listed. However, it is worth paying attention to, as it can result in significant savings. Rick Broya, Professor Emeritus of Cheapskate at CNET, is a big fan of refurbished products, especially Apple’s refurbished products, and is often as good as new.

Continue reading to see the highest US prices currently available on Apple’s Mac Mini. Please note that this page is updated regularly and shows the exact price at the time of publication, but it fluctuates.

Mac Mini Discount, Comparison of Models with CPU and Storage Capacity List Price Highest Price (Current) Highest Price (Always) Mac Mini w / M1 Chip, 256GB SSD $ 699 $ 659 $ 600 Mac Mini w / M1 Chip, 512GB SSD $ 899 $ 799 $ 799

Keep in mind that “always” means the best price you’ve seen at an Apple Authorized Retailer for the life of a product.

The baseline Mac Mini features Apple’s new M1 chip, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of SSD. Amazon sells for $ 40 less than the $ 699 list price, which is less than half the $ 100 discount offered earlier this month.

Dan Ackerman / CNET

Step-up Mac Mini with 512GB SSD is $ 100 off on Amazon, and it’s the lowest price ever on this model. Most users will benefit from the added storage space. 512GB is the smallest SSD recommended for desktops.

Experience the all-new Apple Mac M1 lineup

9:02

