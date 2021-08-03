Disney, Google and other U.S. companies require workers to be vaccinated before returning to their offices





Due to the recent rise of Delta Variants, many major American companies are now requiring full-time employees to be vaccinated before returning to their offices.

In the past few weeks, more companies have announced plans to require employees working in face-to-face offices to be vaccinated with COVID-19. Cases of new coronavirus continue to increase due to the highly contagious delta mutant, which currently accounts for more than half of all new COVID-19 cases in the United States.

The Government-run Equal Employment Opportunity Commission requires businesses to require workers to be vaccinated with COVID-19, with a few exceptions related to other health complications, pregnancy, and religious beliefs. States to be legal under federal law.

Some employees who have filed proceedings against their employers over vaccine regulations have been unsuccessful. Alison Hoffman, a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania, recently argued that these were not so strong legal debates. Some employees, like one sheriff in North Carolina, were dismissed and dismissed for refusing to comply with their employer’s vaccine policy. According to ABC, the proceedings are pending in federal court.

This is a list of US companies that require at least some of their employees to be vaccinated with COVID-19.

Black lock

Starting next month, BlackRock Inc. BLK, + 0.70%, will allow only vaccinated employees to work in the office.

According to a Bloomberg report, BlackRock changed its vaccination policy after employees said they would feel better if their office colleagues were vaccinated.

Disney

Walt Disney Corporation DIS, -0.27%, states that all US-based salary and non-union hourly employees working in the field will be required to be vaccinated.

Disney said in a statement that vaccines are the best tool we all need to control this pandemic and protect our employees.

Facebook

According to Facebook’s FB, anyone working on a US campus will need to be vaccinated as the office reopens.

Google

Google GOOG CEO Sundar Pichai, + 0.57% GOOGL, + 0.10% last week informed employees that the company would extend its telecommuting policy to October 18.

In addition, all workers who will return to Google’s office in October must be vaccinated.

Jeffreys

Jeffreys JEF, + 1.30% Financial Group will only allow employees who will soon be vaccinated in their office, according to a note from the company.

After Workers’ Day, anyone who is not fully vaccinated needs to continue working from home, writes company executives Rich Handler and Brian Friedman.

lift

The ride-sharing company has postponed plans to return to the office from September to February 2022. Logan Green, CEO of LyftLYFT, + 1.23%, said he would require employees to provide proof of vaccination when re-entering the company’s office.

Like Uber, the Lyfts vaccine obligation does not apply to Lyft drivers.Both ride-sharing companies offer discounted or free rides to some US vaccination sites

Morgan Stanley

Investment banking and financial services firm Morgan Stanley MS, + 0.26%, also requires vaccines for face-to-face employees, but requires minor adjustments.

The company also does not allow unvaccinated clients to enter New York City headquarters.

Netflix

According to Deadline, Netflix NFLX, -0.47% will soon need vaccinations for people working in Zone A, which consists of actors and face-to-face production staff. It’s unclear whether Netflix’s corporate office will also comply with this reported vaccine obligation.

Netflix didn’t immediately respond to MarketWatchs’ request to comment on this story.

Saks Fifth Avenue

According to a New York Times NYT report, Saks Fifth Avenue, a luxury department store chain, requires all face-to-face staff to be vaccinated (-0.73%).

CEO Mark Metrick told The Times.

Washington post

According to publisher Fred Ryan, Washington Post employees must immediately present evidence of COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment.

The company plans to reopen all offices three days a week on September 13. Contractors and guests entering the office must also present proof of vaccination.

twitter

Twitter TWTR, -0.89%, closed both San Francisco and New York offices in July. This is because the number of cases of COVID-19 in these areas has begun to increase rapidly.

Social media giants have previously stated that they would be able to permanently allow employees to work remotely when needed, and would require employees returning to the office to be vaccinated.

Uber

Uber UBER, + 0.07% CEO Dara Khosrowshahi wrote to employees Thursday, stating that the company would require workers returning to their offices on October 25 to be fully vaccinated.

It’s worth noting that this ruling affects Uber office workers, but not the workers who drive Uber. Uber still has regulations that require masks for all drivers.

Walmart

The world’s largest retailer said all US-based corporate employees must be vaccinated by October 4, according to a memo sent by Wal-Mart WMT.

This move affects employees of the company, not frontline workers.

