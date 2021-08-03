Industry support to drive innovation





Employees work on an escalator parts production line in Nantong City, Jiangsu Province. GU HUAXIA / FOR CHINA DAILY

Specialists: Science and technology efforts are resilient and motivate companies to perform well.

Efforts to strengthen China’s industry and supply chain will also increase the resilience of science and technology innovation and motivate companies to overcome technological bottlenecks, experts say.

Chao Biao, deputy director of the Beijing-based think tank China Information Industry Development Center, said China has a more resilient and flexible industrial chain amid continued uncertainty amid the COVID-19 outbreak. He said it is an important foundation for economic growth.

“Given China’s position in the world’s industrial economy, China’s efforts to ensure stable operation of industry and supply chains will contribute to the whole world,” said Chao.

His comments need to strengthen basic research by further leveraging the resilience of science and technology innovation, as well as industry and supply chains, following Friday’s meeting, where China set the course for key economic policies in the second half of this year. I emphasized that there is. ..

According to a statement released after the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, a special action plan will be announced in the industry and supply chain, along with measures to quickly resolve the bottleneck problem.

Jiang Xiaojuan, Dean of the Department of Public Policy Management, Tsinghua University, said it is important to improve basic industrial capacity and eliminate technical bottlenecks in order to achieve high quality growth.

Zhang Yusen, director of economic forecasting at the State Information Center, needs further efforts to promote the integration of industry and innovation chains, promote the development of the digital economy, and develop smart and digital industry chains. Said.

Zhang said more focus needs to be focused on supporting the development of key areas such as core components, high-end chips and basic software.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China has placed great importance on industrial and supply chain stability. According to the 2021 Government Work Report, the state has sufficient capacity of large enterprises to implement projects to upgrade industrial infrastructure infrastructure and provide leadership and support, and the cooperative and supportive role of SMEs or MSMEs. Demonstrate in. ..

The plan came after the country’s industrial output, an important economic indicator, reached 31.31 trillion yuan ($ 4.84 trillion) last year, making it the world’s largest manufacturer for the 11th consecutive year. However, there are challenges as China relies heavily on imports of certain key technologies such as high-end semiconductor products.

“I’m deeply inspired by the country’s call to support SMEs in a variety of areas, especially those focused on solving bottleneck problems,” said Yan Guihai, founder and CEO of Chinese chip startup Yusur. Told.

The company isn’t big, but Yan said he’s devoting a lot of resources to developing independent data processing unit (DPU) chips, with many foreign chip giants such as Intel, Broadcom, and Marvell participating in the development. rice field. ..

“The country has the world’s strongest Internet industry with the largest group of netizens and related infrastructure, which has led to huge demand for computing power and created huge development opportunities for DPU products.” He said.

“By strengthening the country’s efforts to support SMEs, the company will accelerate research and development of basic technologies related to data processing, storage and computing, and promote a wider range of applications for homemade chips.”

