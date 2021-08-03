The tech industry needs to watch carefully as government agencies and lawmakers look to antitrust laws. White & Case LLP





In recent years, there has been a growing demand for antitrust amendments and how antitrust laws should be applied to the behavior of large technology companies. Currently, the promotion of major changes in antitrust law has reached its boiling point. Indeed, President Biden’s radical July 9, 2021 executive order on competition policy and the bipartisan package of proposed bills indicate that at least some federal and / or legislative changes are imminent. It may be showing.

On July 9, 2021, President Biden signed Executive Order 14036, “Promoting Competition in the American Economy.” It includes 72 initiatives aimed at coordinating the federal response, which is seen as a threat to imminent competition and the rise of large corporations. As for the technology sector, the Executive Order focuses on “killer acquisitions”, the accumulation of personal information and data, “unfair competition” in the Internet market, and restrictions on independent repairs.

The Executive Order focuses on administrative policy and requires federal agencies to take specific actions with the aim of strengthening antitrust enforcement. The resulting changes have begun to be seen. On July 21, 2021, the FTC unanimously passed an increased antitrust oversight of the repair market. The FTC will restore consumer repair rights through enforcement of the Sherman Act and the use of the FTC’s authority under the prohibition of unfair or deceptive trading practices to combat antitrust violations under the FTC Act. I pledged.

Apart from this, federal lawmakers were already aiming for a similar “initiative” through legislation. On June 11, 2021, members of the House Judiciary Committee, led by antitrust subcommittee chairman David Cicilline (D-RI) and ranking member Ken Buck (R-CO), were banned from existing antitrust parties. We have submitted five bills calling for significant changes to the law. , like that:

Introduce a new form of prohibited activity (ie, self-priority). Target acquisitions by technology companies that meet defined size thresholds. Burden of proof shift; mandates data portability and interoperability.

Each change can have its own impact on technology companies, especially those that meet the size thresholds that may be included in the bill. This is not the first package of legislation seeking changes to antitrust laws that have been interpreted and applied by courts over the last 50 years, but this package of bills has bipartisan support and is in line with previous efforts. Has already passed the House Judiciary Committee. The committee after a fierce two-day debate.

Of course, it’s difficult to determine which bill is likely to pass in what way. But now, understanding the focus of lawmakers should provide useful insights into what is to come. This is especially true if some proposals are in line with President Biden’s recent executive order on competition policy.

Below is a summary of the five bills in which the proposed bill is currently standing and what may come next.

Important points from the legislation

The proposed new antitrust package drives reform of many issues that are central to the ongoing debate on competition and technology. The law has an aspect that specifically targets tech companies by incorporating size-based thresholds and “target platform” target definitions.

Here’s an overview of the key points from each of the five bills below.

Key points of the legislation The American Choice and Innovation Online Act5 prohibits “discriminatory behavior” by the target platform. This includes (i) a ban on self-priority (prioritizing your product, service, or business over competitors). (Ii) Exclusions or Disadvantages (i) Prohibition of what is referred to as “discriminatory conduct” by the Target Platform, including prohibition of self-priority (prioritizing your product, service, or business over competitors) To do. (Ii) Exclude or disadvantage competitors’ products, services, or business units. (Iii) Restrict competitors’ access to platform features and features available to the Target Platform Operator’s own products, services, or business units. Platform Competition and Opportunity Law 6 imposes an estimate of illegality on mergers or acquisitions (and certain investments) by the Covered Platform, regardless of the size of the acquired entity or the competitive effect of the transaction. It also transfers the burden of proof to the acquiring company to prove that the proposed transaction does not compromise competition. The Ending Platform Monopolies Act7 imposes structural separation and prohibits the operator of the target platform from owning, managing, or gaining profitable business units that provide the platform with incentives in favor of the business unit. To do.Enhanced compatibility and competition by enabling Service Switching (ACCESS) Act8

For portability and interoperability, you need a target platform to maintain a transparent third-party accessible interface, including APIs. It also imposes compliance with the listed procedures to promote portability and interoperability.

Click here for a detailed analysis of this bill and its implications.

Merger Application Fees Modernization Act 9 will reduce HSR application fees for small transactions, but will increase HSR application fees for all transactions above $ 500 million. We also approve additional funding for the DOJ Antitrust Division and the FTC. Will Fast Track legislation or government win the competition?

The proposed bill has made considerable progress in a short period of time, but there is still a long way to go. In order to proceed with the legislative process, significant changes to the bill may be required to gain bipartisan support.

Despite bipartisan interest, Democrats and Republicans disagree with many of the key proposals. Within the Republican Party, there is widespread disagreement over whether the bill is overkill and where it is overkill. Critics say the bill undermines innovation, prevents mergers and acquisitions that would otherwise be competitive and beneficial to consumers, and does not address the specific competitive issues underlying the bill’s demands in the first place. Claims to put excessive power in the hands of the government. 10 Related, on July 7, 2021, Republicans of the House Judiciary Committee, led by ranking member Jim Jordan (R-OH), announced their own version of the “Big Tech” regulatory agenda to speed things up. We have made a number of new proposals aimed at. We will strengthen antitrust enforcement and address concerns about censorship of conservative views. 11

Despite this uncertainty, there is no doubt that calls for changes to existing antitrust laws have been the loudest in decades. Movements from government agencies have already begun to be seen in implementing executive order directives and recommendations, which may be seen long before new legislation emerges, but the nature of the concerns addressed is duplicated. Because they are, the impacts may be similar and a philosophy on how to address those concerns.

That said, many of these five bills and executive order initiatives could overturn decades of established antitrust legislation and discourage or completely thwart significant innovations in the tech industry. Some positive suggestions need to be scrutinized and should not be rushed. White & Case’s Global Competition / Antitrust Group and Technology Industry Group closely track these developments.

1 Execution Order No. 14036, §5 (g), 86 FR 36987 (2021); Fact Sheet: Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the US Economy, White House, July 9, 2021. Click here for more information on Executive Order 2 Fact Sheet: Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the US Economy, White House, July 9, 2021.3 FTC, Federal Trade to Strengthen Law Enforcement Against Illegal Repair Restrictions Commission, July 21, 2021. Federal Trade Commission Policy Statement on Repair Restrictions Imposed by Manufacturers and Distributors, Federal Trade Commission, 2021 .July 21, 2004 Mark Gidley et al. , Sweep of US Order on “Promoting Competition”, White & Case, July 12, 2021. 5 American Choice and Innovation Online Act, HR3816, 117th Congress (2021-2022). It was sponsored by David Siciline (D-RI) and co-sponsored by Congressman Lance Gooden (R-TX). 6 Platform Competition and Opportunity Act of 2021, HR3826, Congress 117 (2021-2022). It was sponsored by Congressman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and co-sponsored by Kenbach (R-CO), a ranking member of the House Antitrust Subcommittee. 7EndingPlatformMonopolies Act, HR3825, 117th Congress (2021-2022). Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) sponsored and Lance Gooden (R-TX) sponsored the Republican Party. 8ACCESSActof 2019, S.2658, 116th Congress (2019-2020). It was sponsored by Congressman Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA) and co-sponsored by Congressman Burgess Owens (R-UT). 92021 Merger Declaration Fee Modernization Act, HR3843, 117th Parliament (2021-2022). Sponsored by Joe Neguse (D-CO) and co-sponsored by Victoria Spartans (R-IN). On July 7, 2021, House Republicans announced the Big Tech Antitrust Agenda, Competition Policy International.

[View source.]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/technology-industry-should-watch-6689302/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos