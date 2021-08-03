Silicon Slope Launches Political Action Commission on Capitol Hill, Utah





Salt Lake City Utah’s booming technology industry is becoming more political.

Slope PAC, a political action committee established to represent the interests of Silicon Slope, will be launched this week with a view to the Utah State Legislature.

Sunny Washington, CEO of the newly formed Political Action Commission, said in an interview with FOX 13 that “it was one of the largest employers sectors in the state. We have many. It brings work, growth and wealth. ” I need a voice. “

The Slopes PAC has the ability to raise large sums of money from the multi-billion dollar sector of the growing Utah economy. As a political action committee, they can support or oppose public office, voting initiatives, and legislative candidates.

“Utah’s technology is doing very well, but if we don’t try to bring the rest of the community as we grow, we’ll be at a disadvantage to the community,” says Washington. I did.

“Silicon Slope” is a collective term for Utah’s technical departments. This division is made up of thousands of companies located primarily along the Salt Lake-Utah County Line. PAC, a branch of Silicon Slopes Commons, a leading trade association in the technology industry, focuses on policies centered on economic innovation, workforce issues, and social and economic mobility.

“This goes beyond tax incentives. We were talking about the pipeline. We were talking about being able to hire the best talent. We were talking about diversity and inclusiveness,” Washington said.

Silicon slopes are becoming more and more loud at Capitol Hill, Utah. In 2020, the Silicon Slope Tech Summit hosted a debate among Republican candidates competing for the next governor of Utah.

The technology industry was involved in responding to COVID-19 in Utah through TestUtah.com, resulting in scrutiny and backlash. At the 2021 session, Silicon Slope Commons also began considering legislation dealing with alcohol policy, opposed the legislation targeting transgender youth and upheld the name change of Dixie State University.

These bills have somehow affected the tech sector, from hiring employees and businesses to those that were perceived to undermine Utah’s image. However, Silicon Slope’s views on legislation this year have not always been well received at Capitol Hill. Some lawmakers tried to get them to tell them to leave.

“One of the things I immediately noticed at this last legislative assembly when I started my role was that the technology had megaphones, but it wasn’t always influential,” Washington said. Told. “And I think PAC is a way to gain that influence.”

In the legislature, business benefits are well represented in the form of lobbyists, PACs and advocacy groups on issues ranging from real estate and development to tax and social issues. Depending on the problem, Slopes PAC may have a good relationship or face the opposite.

At Capitol Hill, lawmakers welcomed their involvement and expressed some curiosity about it. Senator Mike McKell of R-Spanish Fork, who represents part of the area where the Silicon Slope company is located, said it was “good news.”

“We have a very diverse economy. I think all those voices need to be represented by Capitol Hill,” he said. “The technical department I represent in Utah County, where I live, is very important.”

Senator Derek Kitchen of D-Salt Lake City said the silicon slope is an opportunity to bend political lines.

“Like the rest of Utah, the Silicon Slope is very dissatisfied with Congress,” he said. “Do you think you put the PAC together and put their interests behind the various candidates and policy proposals? That’s a wise move on their part.”

The Slopes PAC will focus on state politics. Washington said the Slope PAC is nonpartisan and will support both Republican and Democratic candidates.

“They have great power in terms of our lifestyle and quality of life,” she said of the Utah State Legislature. “I think it’s important for the technical community to get involved.”

